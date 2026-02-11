Indore News: Eviction Notices Spark Outrage At Snehamdham Amid IDAs Project For Elderly |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority’s (IDA) Snehamdham project, launched to ensure a dignified life for senior citizens, has landed in controversy after four elderly residents were served eviction notices. The project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on June 25, 2025, as a major social initiative for the elderly.

The facility, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore in Scheme 134 on 20,000 sq ft land, has 32 flats and amenities including food, healthcare, electricity, TV and laundry. However, only four senior citizens currently reside there. The operating agency, Balaji Centella Homes PvtLtd, has asked the residentsaged between 70 and 90to vacate by February 28, citing financial non-viability due to low occupancy.

Residents claim they paid Rs 2 lakh as security and Rs 35,000 per month without a formal agreement. They allege lack of promotion and high fees led to poor occupancy. Social activists have termed the eviction notice insensitive and warned of approaching the High Court.

Read Also Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee

IDA has threatened to blacklist the contractor and seize earnest money if operations are discontinued, assuring that another NGO may be appointed to continue the project.