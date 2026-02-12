 Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 20 Congress Spokespersons Open Front Against Talent Hunt Committee | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 20 Congress leaders from the party’s media department have approached state in-charge Harish Choudhary, lodging complaints against the newly constituted Talent Hunt Committee over alleged lack of representation of SC/ST and OBC members, along with other issues concerning the panel.

The spokespersons have also blamed a “sleeper cell of the BJP” for fuelling the controversy. State media in-charge Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to visit Bhopal on Thursday and is going to hold a meeting with party spokespersons at the PCC office to hear their grievances.

On February 5, the Congress formed a new 11-member ‘Talent Hunt Committee’ to select party spokespersons. The move came after senior leaders and spokespersons raised objections against the previous committee formed in December last year. However, resentment appears to persist, with office-bearers once again opening a front against the new panel.

The aggrieved lot claimed that nearly 60% of the members in the new committee belong to upper castes and that SC/ST and OBC leaders have been sidelined.

article-image

Some have also alleged that a ‘sleeper cell of the BJP’ is fuelling the controversy. Reportedly, only four of the 53 spokespersons are currently participating in party media activities, while the rest are staying away in protest.

