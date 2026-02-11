 MP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human Connection Of Radio,’ Say Experts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human Connection Of Radio,’ Say Experts

MP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human Connection Of Radio,’ Say Experts

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with All India Radio (AIR), celebrates World Radio Day 2026 on 11 February under the global theme “AI & Radio: Voice of Children.” Students, AIR presenters, media professionals and communication experts participate in a dialogue on the relevance of radio in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, in collaboration with All India Radio (AIR), celebrated World Radio Day 2026 on 11 February under the global theme “AI & Radio: Voice of Children.” Students, AIR presenters, media professionals, and communication experts participated in a dialogue on the relevance of radio in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

The audience included children from Bhopal, Dhar, and Jhabua, along with radio professionals from All India Radio, Bhopal, and RJs of Lakecity Live, Jagran LakeCity University. The event was a precursor to the upcoming World Radio Day on February 13.

William Hanlon, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh, highlighted radio’s enduring role in promoting child rights in Madhya Pradesh. He noted how “Radio has stood by communities during disasters and public health crises as a trusted and accessible source of information,” adding that while AI is evolving rapidly, responsible communication still depends on human judgment and accountability.

Programme Director, AIR Bhopal, Rajesh Bhatt reflected on AIR’s nearly 90-year legacy. Despite competition from print, television, social media, and now AI, radio has continued to evolve. “Each challenge has become an opportunity for us to innovate,” he said, emphasizing continuity, ethical responsibility, and reliability as radio’s defining strengths.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man
Uttar Pradesh News: Bulandshahr Driving School Issues Certificate To Dead Man
Inside Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's 5500 Sq Ft Luxurious Mumbai Home Featuring Private Theatre & Walk-In Wardrobes
Inside Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's 5500 Sq Ft Luxurious Mumbai Home Featuring Private Theatre & Walk-In Wardrobes
Thane Traffic Police Launch 'Reverse Lane' On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Mumbai-Bound Congestion
Thane Traffic Police Launch 'Reverse Lane' On Eastern Express Highway To Ease Mumbai-Bound Congestion
Nepal, Who Pushed England To The Brink, Favourites Against Italy
Nepal, Who Pushed England To The Brink, Favourites Against Italy
Read Also
MP News: Health Services & Traffic Diversions Arranged At Kubreshwar Dham Ahead of Mahashivratri;...
article-image

UNICEF MP’s Communication Specialist, Anil Gulati, said that radio is the theatre of the mind and is a trustworthy medium of communication. He said that they saw the positive role of radio during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even during this digital age, radio has continued to adapt its forms while retaining its essence.” UNICEF and All India Radio have worked together on many areas of child rights, like promoting breastfeeding, immunization, the use of ORS, and practices for child health.

Experts like Nidhi Kaushik, podcaster, radio anchors of All India Radio like Shikha, Juhi Rao, Pehal, Sadhna Jain, RJs of Radio Lakecity Live, the radio station of Jagran LakeCity, and youth agreed that although AI can support scripting and production, it cannot replace the emotional depth, credibility, and human connection of radio broadcasting.

Read Also
Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
article-image

Students raised questions on AI-generated misinformation and the relevance of radio in the era of podcasts and streaming platforms. Speakers emphasized that AI outputs depend on source data and lack the editorial diligence exercised by trained presenters. Participants also noted that radio promotes imagination, balanced news consumption, language development, and listening skills. The event concluded with a clear message: while technology continues to evolve, the trust, ethics, and human connection embedded in radio remain irreplaceable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi
MP News: Drunk Son Beats Mother After She Refuses Money For Alcohol In Itarsi
Bhopal Power Cut February 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Govindpura, Dwarkapuri &...
Bhopal Power Cut February 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Govindpura, Dwarkapuri &...
Bhopal News: Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Lakh On The Pretext Of Share Market Investment
Bhopal News: Businessman Duped Of ₹1.60 Lakh On The Pretext Of Share Market Investment
MP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human...
MP News: World Radio Day Celebrated; ‘AI Cannot Replace The Emotional Depth, Credibility, Human...
MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In...
MP News: Muslim Community Boycotts Youth After Caught Urinating On Shivling In Jabalpur; Accused In...