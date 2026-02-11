 Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion Allegations; Hands Over Dera Charge To 5 Sanatani Members-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion Allegations; Hands Over Dera Charge To 5 Sanatani Members-- VIDEO

Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion Allegations; Hands Over Dera Charge To 5 Sanatani Members-- VIDEO

Transgender leader Suraiya Nayak called the dispute with Kajal Thakur a “gadde ki ladai,” or fight for position, after protests were held in Bhopal over alleged forced religious conversion and harassment. Nayak denied the claims and termed them false. Amid the growing conflict, the dera saw a new twist as five Hindu Sanatani transgenders were chosen to take charge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's transgender fight took a new turn, as kinnar leader Suraiya Nayak dismissed Kajal Thakur's allegations of forced religious conversion, and termed the entire controversy a “gadde ki ladai hai" (territorial fight). She stated that the issue is not about religion but about power and position within the community.

Suraiya claimed that she is being targeted because she is a Muslim.

Following which, she announced that five Hindu Sanatani transgenders would now take charge of the 'dera'.

According to information, the dispute surfaced after Kajal Thakur staged a protest outside a government office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Santacruz Police Arrests Victim's Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected
Mumbai: Santacruz Police Arrests Victim's Friend in Juhu Koliwada Sack Murder; Extra Marrital Affair Suspected
Mumbai: Special Court Denies Release Of ₹4.55 Crore To Vegetable Vendor In Torres Fraud Case
Mumbai: Special Court Denies Release Of ₹4.55 Crore To Vegetable Vendor In Torres Fraud Case
MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Check the Application Link Here 
MHT CET 2026 Registration Last Date Tomorrow; Check the Application Link Here 
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage
Mumbai Police Register Zero FIR After ₹1.5 Lakh Stolen From Businessman's Checked Luggage

She accused Nayak and her group of forcing members to convert their religion. She alleged that some people were pressured to eat beef and were stopped from observing Navratri fasts. She claimed that those following Hindu traditions were being targeted and mentally harassed.

Watch the video below :

The protest drew attention as Kajal demanded strict action and protection, saying that faith and personal freedom were being hurt.

However, Nayak strongly denied all the accusations. She said Kajal has no connection with the Bhopal group and is trying to defame her only to take control of the leadership. “This is a fight for the chair. There is no issue of caste or religion among us. All these allegations are false,” Nayak said.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Vishwa Hindu Parishad Supports Transgender Community, Alleges Forced Conversion
article-image

She also claimed that she is being targeted because she is Muslim. According to her, religion has never been a matter of conflict in their community and everyone lives together with respect.

Members of her group and her organisation supported her and called the allegations baseless. They said the group functions peacefully under their guru Devi Rani.

Read Also
MP News: Ministers Can See Info Of 65 Years With A Click; The Tablets Given To The Ministers Contain...
article-image

Protest held on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Kajal Thakur and others, led by spiritual leader Ajay Das, held a protest at the collectorate seeking safety. Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal joined them. Kajal alleged she was manhandled and her hair was cut after taking part in religious functions.

Surya Guru denied the claims, calling it a fight for position, not religious conversion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion...
MP News: Health Services & Traffic Diversions Arranged At Kubreshwar Dham Ahead of Mahashivratri;...
MP News: Health Services & Traffic Diversions Arranged At Kubreshwar Dham Ahead of Mahashivratri;...
Madhya Pradesh February 11, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Soar Above 30°C In Bhopal, Indore &...
Madhya Pradesh February 11, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Soar Above 30°C In Bhopal, Indore &...
Bhopal News: Case Against House Owner After Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building
Bhopal News: Case Against House Owner After Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building
MP News: EC Completes Over 98% Of SIR Work In State; Bhopal At 97.87%, Raisen Ahead With 99.94%;...
MP News: EC Completes Over 98% Of SIR Work In State; Bhopal At 97.87%, Raisen Ahead With 99.94%;...