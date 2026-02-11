Bhopal News: ‘Gaddi Ki Ladai...' Transgender Leader Suraiya Dismisses Religious Conversion Allegations; Hands Over Dera Charge To 5 Sanatani Members-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal's transgender fight took a new turn, as kinnar leader Suraiya Nayak dismissed Kajal Thakur's allegations of forced religious conversion, and termed the entire controversy a “gadde ki ladai hai" (territorial fight). She stated that the issue is not about religion but about power and position within the community.

Suraiya claimed that she is being targeted because she is a Muslim.

Following which, she announced that five Hindu Sanatani transgenders would now take charge of the 'dera'.

According to information, the dispute surfaced after Kajal Thakur staged a protest outside a government office in Bhopal on Tuesday.

She accused Nayak and her group of forcing members to convert their religion. She alleged that some people were pressured to eat beef and were stopped from observing Navratri fasts. She claimed that those following Hindu traditions were being targeted and mentally harassed.

Watch the video below :

The protest drew attention as Kajal demanded strict action and protection, saying that faith and personal freedom were being hurt.

However, Nayak strongly denied all the accusations. She said Kajal has no connection with the Bhopal group and is trying to defame her only to take control of the leadership. “This is a fight for the chair. There is no issue of caste or religion among us. All these allegations are false,” Nayak said.

She also claimed that she is being targeted because she is Muslim. According to her, religion has never been a matter of conflict in their community and everyone lives together with respect.

Members of her group and her organisation supported her and called the allegations baseless. They said the group functions peacefully under their guru Devi Rani.

Protest held on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Kajal Thakur and others, led by spiritual leader Ajay Das, held a protest at the collectorate seeking safety. Members of VHP and Bajrang Dal joined them. Kajal alleged she was manhandled and her hair was cut after taking part in religious functions.

Surya Guru denied the claims, calling it a fight for position, not religious conversion.