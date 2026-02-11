Bhopal News: Case Against House Owner After Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building

Maharashtra: Police File Case Against Latur Cafe Owner Over Rape Of Minor Dalit girl | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Itkhedi police have registered a case of negligence against a house owner after death of a young labourer who fell from a height while working at an under-construction building some days back.

According to reports, the deceased Asif Shah (27), a resident of Goya Colony worked at construction sites. A few days ago, he was engaged in removing centering on the second floor of an under-construction house owned by Diwan Singh Ahirwar in Ghasipura.

During the work, Asif reportedly lost balance and fell from a height of about 25 feet causing critical injuries. The house owner rushed him to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police investigation revealed that adequate safety arrangements were not in place at the site. The labourer had not been provided essential safety equipment such as a safety helmet, safety belt, safety jacket or safety shoes.