 Bhopal News: Case Against House Owner After Labourer Falls To Death From Under-Construction Building
Itkhedi police have filed a negligence case against house owner Diwan Singh Ahirwar following the death of 27-year-old labourer Asif Shah. Asif fell from about 25 feet while working on the second floor of an under-construction house in Ghasipura. Police found that essential safety measures, including helmets, belts, jackets, and shoes, were not provided at the site.

Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Itkhedi police have registered a case of negligence against a house owner after death of a young labourer who fell from a height while working at an under-construction building some days back.

According to reports, the deceased Asif Shah (27), a resident of Goya Colony worked at construction sites. A few days ago, he was engaged in removing centering on the second floor of an under-construction house owned by Diwan Singh Ahirwar in Ghasipura.

During the work, Asif reportedly lost balance and fell from a height of about 25 feet causing critical injuries. The house owner rushed him to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police investigation revealed that adequate safety arrangements were not in place at the site. The labourer had not been provided essential safety equipment such as a safety helmet, safety belt, safety jacket or safety shoes.

