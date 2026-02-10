 MP News: ‘Jitne Gore Log, Utne Kaale Karname’ Dhirendra Shastri Slams Powerful Elite While Speaking On Epstein Files In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO
During a Bhagwat Katha at Bageshwar Dham, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri commented on the Epstein Files, alleging that powerful, wealthy figures hide dark crimes, naming Bill Gates and Donald Trump. He spoke of child exploitation and missing persons in Delhi and shared a rescued trafficking case to warn society to stay alert during a major wedding event at the Dham there.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: ‘Jitne Gore Log, Utne Kaale Karname’ Dhirendra Shastri Slams Powerful Elite While Speaking On Epstein Files In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking on the widely discussed Epstein Files, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri made strong remarks during a religious katha at Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur on Monday.

During the discourse, Shastri spoke about the alleged involvement of powerful and wealthy people in serious crimes. He said that people who appear big and respectable often hide dark deeds behind their image.

Addressing the gathering, he said in Hindi, “jitne log bade hai, jitne gore hai, unke karname utne hi kaale hai,” which means the bigger and fairer people are, the darker their actions are.

Watch the full video below :

Bill Gates and Donald Trump were also mentioned during the Katha.

Shastri made serious allegations, saying that these influential people did not spare even eight-year-old girls.

During the Bhagwat Katha, Shastri said that the wealthier people are, the darker their deeds are.

He said that these 35,000 pages of documents document the misdeeds of world leaders like Bill Gates and Donald Trump, and that the alleged dark deeds of these wealthy individuals are hidden.

Hidden Crimes Exposed

Talking about the little girls, he said, they were drugged and taken to Jeffrey Epstein's private island, where they were subjected to filthy acts, which have now come to light. Baba Bageshwar, while talking about the situation in India, also gave the example of Delhi.

He said that on average 815 people are going missing every day in the capital, and no one has any information about their whereabouts. Baba Bageshwar Dhirendra Shastri also shared with the devotees about the incident that happened with the sister of one of his disciples.

Baba Bageshwar said that the girl was lured with the promise of modeling and earning fame in TV, then she was made a drug addict and locked in a ship. There was a plan to sell her via Goa on the pretext of sending her to Dubai, but this gang was caught in time.

He urged parents to teach their children good values and habits from an early age. He also advised women not to trust anyone blindly and to stay alert while using social media, stressing the need to be cautious and aware for their own safety.

