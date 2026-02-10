Bhopal News: Road Passes Under High-Tension Tower In Karond Area, Safety Fears Grow Among Residents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the 90-degree Ashbagh Bridge and the short metro station issue, another unusual structure has caught public attention.

A ROAD DIRECTLY UNDER HIGH-TENSION ELECTRICITY TOWER.

In the Karond area, a road has been built directly under a high-tension electricity tower.

According to information, the tower, which looks like a small “Eiffel Tower,” has been standing in Vinayak Colony for many years.

Surprisingly, a road passes right beneath it. People walk, ride bikes, and even drive cars under the tower every day. Residents say this is dangerous because the high-tension line runs just above their heads.

Mahendra Singh Rajput, a local resident, said the tower has been there for years. Earlier, the area was empty, but slowly houses were built and many families moved in. Now, the population has increased, and the risk has become more serious.

People living nearby say that bigger vehicles cannot pass through the road easily because of the tower’s structure. During the rainy season, the fear grows even more. Residents worry that electric current might spread in the water, which could lead to accidents or injuries.

Locals believe that since Bhopal is the state capital, the government should pay attention to such safety issues. They have demanded that the tower and the high-tension line be shifted to another place as soon as possible.

Officials from the electricity company said they are trying to relocate the tower.

The matter has been discussed several times, but no action has been taken yet. After pictures and videos of the tower went viral on social media, the issue has once again come into focus.

Residents now hope that the authorities will act quickly and take this issue seriously before any accident happens.

They have requested the government and the electricity department to inspect the site and shift the high-tension tower to a safer location.