 MP News: Jiwaji University Anti-Ragging Committee Evicts 3, Suspends 4 After Complaint
Yet another ragging case was reported at Jiwaji University in Gwalior, prompting students to approach the UGC. A student from Aryabhatta Hostel alleged assault and death threats by pharmacy students during a meal dispute. The Anti-Ragging Committee evicted three students, suspended four others, banned outsiders from hostels, and warned of strict action against violations.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another case of ragging was reported from Jiwaji University in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, on Tuesday, which forced the students to approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) for action. 

In the last 15 days, 3 ragging complaints related to the university have already been registered on the UGC helpline.

In the latest incident, a student from Aryabhatta Hostel complained of ragging and assault. 

The victim said he was attending a national seminar at the university’s Galav Auditorium when a dispute broke out during a meal over taking rotis. 

During the argument, pharmacy students Nikhil, Suraj, Deepak and others allegedly assaulted him and threatened to kill him, claiming they controlled the hostel.

3 students evicted from hostel 

Following the complaint, the university’s Anti-Ragging Committee took strict action.

Three students - Anand Chaturvedi, Anant Pratap Singh, and Himanshu Shukla - were evicted from Aryabhatta Hostel for the 2025 - 26 academic session. 

Four others - Saurabh Gurjar, Nikhil Kushwah, Gaurav Jat, and Saurabh Tiwari - were suspended from the institution for 15 days, excluding examination dates.

The committee also imposed a complete ban on the entry of outsiders into the hostel premises. The university warned that any violation would be reported directly to the police.

The victim had filed complaints with the proctorial board, university administration, police and the UGC. 

After investigation, the Anti-Ragging Committee passed the order. The university administration stated that ragging will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajkumar Arya visited Aryabhatta and Captain Roop Singh hostels and interacted with students. 

Earlier, another serious ragging case at Aryabhatta Hostel involving a senior law student had also come to light, following which three students were punished.

