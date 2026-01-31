 MP News: 8 MBBS Students Suspended For Ragging At Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College In Jabalpur
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, suspended eight third-year MBBS students for six months and fined them ₹10,000 each over a ragging complaint by a junior student. Separately, a 29-year-old BPT student, Bhanu Mohar from Datia, died after falling from a fourth-floor apartment under suspicious circumstances. Police are investigating the incident.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
MP News: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Suspends 8 For 6 Months After Ragging Complaint |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eight students have been suspending on charges of ragging at Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College on Saturday. Acting on the complaint, the administration suspended MBBS students for 6 months.

The complaint was lodged by a junior student following which the college administration took strict action and suspended 8 third-year MBBS students for 6 months. Each student was also fined ₹10,000.

According to information, the incident took place at Hostel No. 1 of the medical college. The junior student, who resides in the hostel, submitted a written complaint to the Dean a week ago. 

He alleged that senior students forced him to stand outside a room for a long time and subjected him to ragging.

Following the complaint, the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee conducted an inquiry and found eight third-year students guilty. 

Based on the findings, the college suspended the students from classes for six months and expelled them from the hostel.

The college administration said the action was taken under the rules of the National Medical Commission (NMC), as per the gazette notification issued on November 18, 2021.

Dean Dr Navneet Saxena said that ragging will not be tolerated in the medical college or hostel under any circumstances and strict action will be taken against those found involved.

29-year-old student falls from 4th floor, dies 

On the same day, the death of a 29-year-old student was reported at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. 

He died after falling from the 4th floor of an apartment building under suspicious circumstances.

The incident took place at Yash Heights Apartment in the Dhanwantari Chowki area under the Sanjeevani Nagar police station limits.

Police identified the deceased as Bhanu Mohar, a resident of Datia district, who was studying Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur.

Exact cause of the mishap is yet to be discovered.

