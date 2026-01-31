MP News: 29-Year-Old Medical Student Falls From 4th Floor In Jabalpur, Dies

MP News: 29-Year-Old Medical Student Dies After Falling From 4th Floor In Jabalpur | Representative Pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old medical student died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred at Yash Heights Apartment in the Dhanwantari Chowki area under Sanjeevani Nagar police station limits.

Police said the deceased was identified as Bhanu Mohar, a resident of Datia district and a student of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course at the medical college.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and carried out panchnama proceedings.

The body was sent to the medical college hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fall.

Note: This is a BREAKING NEWS. Further details are awaited.