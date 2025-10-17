 MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Ends Life In Jabalpur; Blames College Management In Suicide Note
MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Ends Life In Jabalpur; Blames College Management In Suicide Note

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: 20-Year-Old Student Ends Life In Jabalpur; Blames College Management In Suicide Note | Representational image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A saddening incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a 20-year-old student ended his life, as reported on Friday.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the room. The note read, “Sorry, Mummy-Papa. I couldn’t fulfill your dreams. Please forgive me!”

According to information, the student hailed from Morena and the incident took place in Purani Chhawani police station limits of Jabalpur.

The deceased has been identified as Pushpendra Singh Gurjar, son of Mohan Singh, a native of Morena district. 

He was preparing for his D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) exams.

According to police, Pushpendra was found hanging in his room on Thursday evening. 

When the house owner noticed that the door was locked from inside, he informed the police, who reached the spot, broke open the door and took the body into custody.

Suicide note blames college management

In his last note, Pushpendra not only apologised to his parents but also alleged that even though he attended college regularly, the management marked his attendance short. 

He also accused 2 teachers of not teaching properly, which led to poor marks and caused him deep disappointment.

Pushpendra’s family is in shock and police have not yet been able to record their statements.

Purani Chhawani police said that the suicide note has been seized and the allegations made by the student are being investigated. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

