 Bhopal News: Woman Creates Ruckus Outside Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Stands In Middle Of Road & Obstructs Traffic; Video Viral
Due to the chaos, the traffic on the road remained halted for a long time. The reason behind the chaos is yet uncertain, however, the video is doing rounds on social media on Saturday.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Woman Creates Chaos Outside Rani Kamlpati Railway Station, Argues With Cop; Video Viral | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was spotted creating chaos in the middle of the road outside Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, as reported on Saturday. 

She refused to step aside, obstructing traffic for a long time on the busy road.

The incident came to fore through a video going viral on social media in which the woman can be clearly seen shouting and arguing with a female police officer. 

Watch the video here:

It is also visible how the vehicles had to be stopped due to the chaos, and as the woman argued with the female cop, the passersby stopped and caught the incident in their cameras.

Although the officer tried to remove her from the road and restore the commute, the woman continued her ‘drama,’ and did not move an inch. Additionally, she kept shouting, “Side ho ja tu, sido ho ja!.....(You just move aside!)”

The reason behind the chaos is yet uncertain, however, the video is doing rounds on social media. 

