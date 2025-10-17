 Bhopal News: Five Held For Selling Fake Gold Brick To Man For ₹1.40 Lakh
The accused were caught after they tried to approach the same man again for another deal following which he alerted the police

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nishatpura police on Friday arrested five men who allegedly duped a person of Rs 1.40 lakh by selling him a fake gold brick. The accused were caught after they tried to approach the same man again for another deal following which he alerted the police.

Police officials said the victim identified as Vikas Soni (37), a resident of Karond had recently met a group of youths who claimed they had found a gold brick during excavation and wanted to sell it urgently for cash. Believing them Soni paid them Rs 1.40 lakh for the gold piece. However, when he later got it checked he discovered that it was fake.

Before he could file a complaint, the same group contacted him again to sell another “gold brick.” Acting on Soni’s information police laid a trap and asked him to call the accused for the transaction near a mall. As soon as the men arrived for the deal, police apprehended all five of them.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sonu Uike, Suresh, Naresh, Ghanshyam, and Uttam, all residents of Ayodhya Nagar and worked as dailywage labourers. Police are now interrogating them to confirm if they were involved in other similar frauds.

