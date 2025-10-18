 Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor Items, Diyas & Lights
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor Items, Diyas & Lights

Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor Items, Diyas & Lights

Festive markets were set up across Bhopal in popular areas like New Market, 10 No. Market, Arera Colony, and Mata Mandir and more, attracting large crowds of shoppers.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal markets shone on Dhanteras as residents enthusiastically thronged the streets for Diwali shopping on Saturday. Huge crowds were seen at city's main markets like-- New Market, 10 Number Market, and Bittan Market throughout the day. The footfall further rose in the evening.

Shops will remain open till late at night.

Rangoli stalls and decor shops witnessed heavy flow. Similarly, crowds of shoppers were spotted at puja shops and roadside vendors selling diyas and Lakshmi-Ganesh idols.

Jewellery shops, however, missed rushes like earlier times due to skyrocketing prices of gold and silver.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Removes 16 Illegal Hoardings, 82 Kiosks In City-Wide Drive
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Removes 16 Illegal Hoardings, 82 Kiosks In City-Wide Drive
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 18, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar As It Draws Thin Crowd; VIDEO
Bihar Elections 2025: Empty Seats At Devotional Singer Maithili Thakur’s First Rally In Alinagar As It Draws Thin Crowd; VIDEO
ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam
ONGC Recruitment 2025: 2623 Apprentice Posts Open, Selection Based On Merit, No Exam

In New Market, the streets were adorned with twinkling lights and colorful decorations.

Shops displayed a wide array of traditional items, including brass and copper utensils (considered auspicious for Dhanteras).

Shoppers were seen selecting items meticulously, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Home decor items also saw a rise in popularity.

Shoppers flocked to stores offering decorative lights, earthen diyas, and rangoli materials, aiming to illuminate their homes in preparation for Diwali.

The markets buzzed with activity as families and individuals selected items to enhance their festive celebrations.

Despite record-high gold prices—₹1,32,000 per 10 grams—shoppers continued to invest in gold and silver, viewing them as symbols of prosperity.

Jewelry stores reported a 30% increase in sales, with many opting for silver coins and lightweight jewelry pieces.

The festive atmosphere was strong in Bhopal’s markets, where people enjoyed both traditional customs and modern shopping trends.

The city's vibrant markets not only offered a variety of products but also provided a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage that defines Bhopal's celebrations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...

Bhopal News: Dhanteras Adds Bling In New Market, 10 Number Market As Shoppers Throng To Buy Decor...

Bhopal Murder: Youth Slits Friend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Love Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested

Bhopal Murder: Youth Slits Friend's Throat Over Suspicion Of Love Affair With Mother; 3 Arrested

MP News: Newly Wed Woman Consumes Acid After In-Laws Torture Her For Not Bringing Buffalo In Dowry,...

MP News: Newly Wed Woman Consumes Acid After In-Laws Torture Her For Not Bringing Buffalo In Dowry,...

Bhopal News: Woman Creates Ruckus Outside Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Stands In Middle Of Road &...

Bhopal News: Woman Creates Ruckus Outside Rani Kamlapati Railway Station, Stands In Middle Of Road &...

MP Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Auto Driver In Rewa; Accused Lured Her Into Vehicle & Drove Off

MP Shocker: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped By Auto Driver In Rewa; Accused Lured Her Into Vehicle & Drove Off