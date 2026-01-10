 MP News: NITI Aayog To Help Make Indore & Bhopal G-Hubs
NITI Aayog is assisting Madhya Pradesh in developing Indore and Bhopal as Growth-Hubs (G-Hubs) to boost regional economic development. Data from both districts will guide planning on industrial growth, infrastructure, human resources, and investment potential. The framework will integrate urban mobility, public transport, and civic amenities, preparing the Indore Metropolitan Region as a model.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NITI Aayog is assisting the state government in developing Indore and Bhopal as Growth-Hubs (G-Hubs) for regional economic development.

The Aayog is collecting key data from both districts via an online platform and will analyse it to identify growth-driving areas, paving the way for a comprehensive and sound G-Hub plan.

Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor of NITI Aayog, made these remarks while holding a meeting with top district officials at the Collector’s Office on Friday. She said that the initiative aims to prepare an economic plan by assessing industrial development, infrastructure, human resources, investment potential and institutional strength, ultimately promoting job creation and advancing the vision of a “Prosperous Madhya Pradesh.”

Focus on data-driven planning

Roy stressed that departmental and district-level information for Indore Economic Region (IER) and Bhopal Economic Region (BER) is being collected to ensure planning reflects the actual needs and priorities of each region. This will make the planning process more accurate and effective.

Mobility & urban amenities

To boost economic growth, urban mobility, public transport and traffic management will be integrated into the economic plan. This will encourage industrial and commercial activities while improving civic amenities, helping establish Indore Economic Region as a robust, inclusive, and sustainable development model.

Indore Metropolitan Region

Roy said that a detailed economic development framework will be prepared for Indore Metropolitan Region, outlining growth drivers, priority projects and Indore’s role in state’s long-term vision.

