MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Development Projects Worth ₹213 Crore In Sidhi | FP Photo

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited Bahari in the Sidhi district on Friday. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development and construction projects worth approximately ₹213.22 crore.

Of 714 projects, 179 development works costing ₹6801.4 lakh were inaugurated. Additionally, the foundation stone was laid for 30 new development projects with an estimated cost of ₹13362.6 lakh. Furthermore, under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' (A Garden in the Name of Mother) scheme, 505 beneficiaries will be provided with financial assistance totaling ₹1158.11 lakh.

179 Projects to Boost Development

The 179 projects to be inaugurated include projects related to the Scheduled Castes Department, Tribal Department, Higher Education Department, Tribal Affairs Department, District Panchayat Watershed, Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Public Health and Medical Education Department, and School Education Department. These projects will promote education, health, infrastructure, and rural development.

The 30 development works for which the foundation stone was laid fall under the Panchayat and Rural Engineering Service, Panchayat and Rural Development Department (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana - Watershed Development), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PIU Department, and Public Works Department (Building/Roads Division).

Training Program Organized for Beneficiaries

During the ceremony, a training-cum-orientation program was also organised for the beneficiaries of various departments. The objective is to directly provide information about government welfare schemes to the beneficiaries and assist in their effective implementation.