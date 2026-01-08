Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old college student died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building under suspicious circumstances in the Jahangirabad area on Wednesday evening.

The incident reportedly took place while she was playing on the terrace with a neighbour’s young child.

According to reports, the victim identified as Anjali lived with her grandmother in Bank Colony. Her parents had separated during her childhood.

At the time of the incident, Anjali and the minor daughter of their tenant were playing on the terrace. It is suspected that she may have slipped accidentally and fallen from the fourth floor, though the exact cause of the fall is yet to be determined, said police.

After sustaining severe head injuries, Anjali was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she died during treatment. Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that the matter is being investigated from all angles.