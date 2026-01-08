 Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

A 20-year-old college student, Anjali, died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Jahangirabad on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred while she was playing on the terrace with a neighbour’s child. Police suspect an accidental slip, though circumstances remain unclear. She succumbed to head injuries during treatment. An investigation is underway.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old college student died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building under suspicious circumstances in the Jahangirabad area on Wednesday evening.

The incident reportedly took place while she was playing on the terrace with a neighbour’s young child.

According to reports, the victim identified as Anjali lived with her grandmother in Bank Colony. Her parents had separated during her childhood.

Read Also
MP News: 70-Year-Old BJP MLA Touches Feet Of 30-Year-Old Mahanaaryaman Scindia In Shivpuri; Netizens...
article-image

At the time of the incident, Anjali and the minor daughter of their tenant were playing on the terrace. It is suspected that she may have slipped accidentally and fallen from the fourth floor, though the exact cause of the fall is yet to be determined, said police.

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026: No Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Jordan Thompson & Chris O'Connell Get Wildcards
Australian Open 2026: No Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka, Jordan Thompson & Chris O'Connell Get Wildcards
Trump's $2.1 Trillion Tariff Gamble Faces Supreme Court Verdict Today, A Landmark Ruling Could Reshape U.S. Trade Policy
Trump's $2.1 Trillion Tariff Gamble Faces Supreme Court Verdict Today, A Landmark Ruling Could Reshape U.S. Trade Policy
Cold Wave Warning: North India Faces Severe Weather Conditions; IMD Issues Fog Alert| Here's To Know Full Forecast
Cold Wave Warning: North India Faces Severe Weather Conditions; IMD Issues Fog Alert| Here's To Know Full Forecast
CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam
CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam

After sustaining severe head injuries, Anjali was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she died during treatment. Police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Police officials said that the matter is being investigated from all angles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh January 9, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, No Relief From Chills...

Madhya Pradesh January 9, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Envelops State, No Relief From Chills...

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

Bhopal News: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor

Indore Water Contamination: LoP Umang Singhar Demands FIRs Against Those Responsible, ₹1 Crore For...

Indore Water Contamination: LoP Umang Singhar Demands FIRs Against Those Responsible, ₹1 Crore For...

MP News: HC Rejects Yashin Machhli Bail In Vidhan Sabha Entry Pass Case

MP News: HC Rejects Yashin Machhli Bail In Vidhan Sabha Entry Pass Case

Bhopal News: Pet Dog At CM House Campus Attacks Caretaker, Guard; Shifted To Animal Birth Control...

Bhopal News: Pet Dog At CM House Campus Attacks Caretaker, Guard; Shifted To Animal Birth Control...