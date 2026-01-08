 MP News: 70-Year-Old BJP MLA Touches Feet Of 30-Year-Old Mahanaaryaman Scindia In Shivpuri; Netizens React-- VIDEO
A video from Shivpuri shows 70-year-old BJP MLA Devendra Jain touching the feet of 30-year-old Maharajyamaan Scindia, who is seen eating cake and seemingly hugging him. Netizens mocked the gesture, saying, “We at least touch young girls’ feet and stand straight.” The unusual display of respect has sparked debate online about political culture and hierarchy in Madhya Pradesh.

Updated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri has gone viral on social media, showing 70-year-old BJP MLA Devendra Jain touching feet of 30-year-old Mahanaaryaman Scindia during an event on Wednesday.

The clip went viral on social media, with netizens raising questions on senior leaders' conduct and the political hierarchy within the BJP.

In the video, Scindia is offering a piece of cake during a public event in Shivpuri. Accepting the 'Rajkumar's' offer, and in order to pay respect, MLA Jain joined his hands and touched Scindia’s feet (a traditional Indian gesture of honor and reverence). It even appears as if Scindia was trying to hug Jain during this interaction.

Watch the video below :

The video has sparked reactions online, with many questioning the behavior of senior and experienced political leaders in the BJP.

Some commentators wrote that both values and backbone seem weak within the party.

Netizens mocked the video, saying, “We at least touch the feet of young girls and stand straight, unlike some leaders.”

Indore News: LoP Umang Singhar Flags Foul-Smelling, Dirty Water Supply In Khajrana Area, After...
Devendra Jain, who has been representing Shivpuri for many years, is usually seen as a senior and influential leader in the party. Mahanaryaman Scindia, part of the Scindia royal family, is much younger but now holds significant political power.

The video has become a topic of debate across social media, with many questioning if such gestures reflect genuine respect or political loyalty.

