 MP News: Dial 112 Neutralises 50 High-Risk Plights In 2025
Dial-112 handled over 31 lakh emergency calls in 2025, neutralising 50 high-risk hostage or terror situations using SWAT teams, negotiations and real-time intelligence. Police made 1,500 arrests from tips, controlled riots, issued safety alerts, prevented hazards, saved lives through suicide distress calls, traced missing persons and handled sexual assault, child abuse and trafficking cases.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In more than 31 lakh calls received by the Dial-112 - Police Emergency Response Service- in 2025, there were 50 in which the caller was in a hostage situation and the police neutralized it.

The continuous evolution of the public safety landscape—such as rising citizen expectations, urban complexities and the need for coordinated operations among various emergency agencies—created the need for a unified agency-based system and to meet such demand, the Dial-112 was formed in the state.

In 2025, around 50 high-risk situations were neutralized by SWAT deployment, negotiation teams and with the help of real-time intelligence.

People also submitted anonymous tips about suspicious activities and there were 1,500 arrests against 7,800 tips.

Police reacted to traffic accident reports through an online reporting portal and processed 10,000 reports. They also addressed 6,500 road rage incidents related to aggressive driving.

They issued public safety alerts with 5,000 notifications in 2025, reaching 90% of the residents.

The issues related to riots and public disturbances were controlled immediately. About 800 incidents in 2025 were controlled with rapid force deployment.

The police also handled 900 incidents, preventing major hazards.

Suicide prevention: Dial-112 handled 5,200 distress calls, helping save 3,800 lives.

Missing persons: Rapid response led to 4,200 individuals being traced in 2025.The police also assisted in identifying 2800 missing or deceased persons. Forensic support, database integration and family liaison was used.

Sexual assault

They handled 2,200 sexual assault cases in 2025 with victim-centred care. The victims were provided medical support as well as legal assistance.

In child abuse cases, immediate protection was provided to 3,500 children. They were assisted with child welfare teams, emergency rescues and counselling services.

As many as 4000 cases of stalking or harassment were resolved with protective measures. The accused were charged with restraining orders.

In human trafficking cases, the police saved 1,000 victims who were rehabilitated.

