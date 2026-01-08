 MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public

MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public

More than a week after the January 1 deadline, none of Madhya Pradesh’s 34,000-plus private schools has uploaded its fee structure on the DPI portal, violating the Fee Regulation Act, 2017. Schools were required to disclose class-wise fees and audited accounts ahead of the 2026–27 session, but enforcement remains weak, with no penalties imposed so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than a week after expiry of deadline, not a single private school in Madhya Pradesh has uploaded its fee structure on designated portal of Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI).

Under Madhya Pradesh NijiVidyalaya (Fees Tatha Sambandhit Vishayon Ka Viniyaman) Act, 2017, all private schools are required to upload fee structure 90 days before beginning of academic session. With 2026–27 session set to start from April 1, 2026, schools were required to upload fee details along with audited accounts of past three years on DPI portal (dpimp.in) by January 1. The portal was opened for uploading on October 1, 2025.

Fee Regulation Act was promulgated by state government to rein in private schools that used to arbitrarily increase fees every year and fleece parents for huge profits. Act mandates disclosure of class-wise fees with detailed break-up, including tuition fee, laboratory fee, transport fee and other charges. Schools are also required to declare hike effected in fees compared to previous academic year.

Provisions apply to all private schools from primary to higher secondary level, irrespective of affiliation with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE or any other examination board.

FPJ Shorts
Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report
Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya Breakup After Dating For Less Than A Year: Report
Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Pakhi Decides To Marry Diwakar Despite Entire Family Going Against Her
Anupamaa Written Update, January 8: Pakhi Decides To Marry Diwakar Despite Entire Family Going Against Her
Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
Indian Nationals Among 28 Crew Members On Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Inspects EVM Preparation At Wilson College In Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare Inspects EVM Preparation At Wilson College In Mumbai

In last academic session, only 10,333 of total 34,806 private schools in state had uploaded fee details on portal. Schools failing to comply are liable to pay a penalty amounting to five times portal fee, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on student strength, along with fine. However, no school was penalised for delay.

Last year, state government exempted schools with annual fees below Rs 25,000 from provisions of Act. Such schools were required to upload affidavits declaring eligibility for exemption by August 8, 2025.

Read Also
MP News: School-Going Boy Narrowly Escapes Attack By Over A Dozen Pet Dogs In Gwalior; Incident...
article-image

Prabodh Pandya, General Secretary, MP Paalak Mahsangh said, "Private schools are openly flouting an Act of the state government and no action is being taken against them. The government should take tough action against them."

NK Ahirwar, DEO, Bhopal said, "We will be issuing letters to private schools in the district, which number around 2,000. The file is pending with the collector’s office."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court; Turns Out Hoax

MP News: Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court; Turns Out Hoax

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games At Floating Stage On January 12

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games At Floating Stage On January 12

Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

Bhopal Student’s Mysterious Death: Preliminary Probe Indicates Death Due To Fall From Height

MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public

MP News: Deadline Over; None Of 34k Private Schools Make Their Fee Structure Public

MP News: Government Laying Stress On Textiles Sector In Tribal Areas, Says CM Mohan Yadav During...

MP News: Government Laying Stress On Textiles Sector In Tribal Areas, Says CM Mohan Yadav During...