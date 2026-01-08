MP News: School-Going Boy Narrowly Escapes Attack By Over A Dozen Pet Dogs In Gwalior; Incident Caught On CCTV | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A school-going boy had a narrow escape after being attacked by around a dozen pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

The matter came to fore after a CCTV footage went viral on social media which is said to have emerged from Shatabdipuram Colony.

According to information, the incident took place in D-Block when the child was returning home from school.

The CCTV footage shows the panicked boy being chased by the dogs.

Fortunately, he managed to save himself by running away. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the colony.

Dogs belonged to neighbour

According to information, the dogs belonged to a woman living in the neighbourhood. When the child’s family complained to the woman, an argument broke out between the two sides.

As the situation escalated, both parties reached Maharajpura police station to lodge complaints against each other.

Police examined the CCTV footage and investigated the matter. After discussions and counselling, both sides reached a mutual settlement at the police station and decided not to take further legal action.

Meanwhile, despite the municipal corporation issuing directions for registration of pet dogs, incidents of dog attacks continue to be reported in the city.

In the past, several children have been seriously injured in attacks by pets and stray dogs.

(Inputs from FP News Service)