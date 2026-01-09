MP Cyber News: Private School Owner Loses ₹2.4 Lakh After Clicking On APK Link

MP News: Private Higher Secondary School Owner Defrauded of ₹2.43 lakh By Cybercriminals In Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A private school owner lost ₹2.43 lakh after he accidentally opened a malicious APK link in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The incident occurred on December 25 in Hanumant Pura in the Bilaua police station area.

According to the report, Prem Shankar Chaurasia, a resident of Hanumant Pura in the Bilaua police station area and the owner of Lal Higher Secondary School, is part of a mobile group for private school owners. On December 25, a person named Atul Singh Jadoun sent an APK link to this group. Prem Shankar Chaurasia accidentally opened it.

As soon as the link was opened, ₹49,000 was debited from Prem Shankar Chaurasia's account, followed by more than ₹93,000 in the second transaction and ₹100,000 in the third. He realized he had been defrauded when he received messages on his mobile phone about the deductions from his account. He immediately investigated and found that he had accidentally opened the APK link.

After the money was deducted, the school owner, Prem Shankar, contacted the cyber cell. The cyber cell immediately put a hold on his account to prevent further withdrawals. A case was then registered against the unknown accused.

Since the complainant is a resident of the Bilaua area, the report was formally registered at the Bilaua police station for investigation. The police have registered the case and started an investigation to determine which accounts the stolen money was transferred to.