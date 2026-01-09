MP News: 18-Year-Old Student Returning From Coaching Classes Dies After Tractor Hits Bike In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student died after his motorcycle collied with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. The accident happened when the youth was returning from coaching classes on his bike and a trolley loaded with soil hit him in the Nagra police station area in Porsa.

According to the police officials, the deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Ankit alias Chhotu Baghel, son of Murari Singh Baghel, a resident of Inni Khera. Ankit was returning to his village on his motorcycle after attending coaching classes in Porsa when a tractor-trolley loaded with soil, coming from the opposite direction, collided with him.

Locals gathered at the site and halted the tractor. They informed the police.

Ankit was seriously injured and was bleeding profusely. He was immediately taken to Porsa Hospital, where, after initial treatment, he was referred to Morena District Hospital due to his critical condition.

After medical examination, doctors of Morena District Hospital referred him to Gwalior for better treatment. His family members rushed him, however he succumbed to heavy blood loss on the way.

His family members brought the body back to Porsa Hospital, where the police took custody of the body and placed it in the mortuary.