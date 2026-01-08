 Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private Clinic
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private Clinic

Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private Clinic

Two pet dogs died allegedly due to medical negligence during treatment at a private pet clinic in Shahpura, Bhopal. Owners accused the clinic doctor and staff of careless treatment after which the dogs’ condition worsened rapidly. Protests followed at the clinic, and Shahpura police registered a case and began an investigation into the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private Clinic | Pexels Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two pet dogs allegedly died due to medical negligence during treatment at a private pet clinic in the Shahpura area, triggering protests by their owners and the registration of an FIR on Wednesday. Police said further action would be taken after a detailed investigation.

According to the complaint, pet owners Aditya Banshkar and Shashank Mitra approached Shahpura police alleging negligence at the Pet Mitra Clinic in C-Sector, Shahpura. The incident occurred around 2 pm when both brought their pets for treatment.

Banshkar had brought his eight-year-old German Shepherd, while Mitra had come with his nine-year-old pug.

Read Also
MP News: Government Laying Stress On Textiles Sector In Tribal Areas, Says CM Mohan Yadav During...
article-image

The complainants alleged that the dogs were treated carelessly by the attending doctor, identified as Vigyan Jaiswal and the clinic staff. Shortly after the treatment the condition of both dogs reportedly deteriorated rapidly, leading to their deaths.

FPJ Shorts
Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist
Political Angle Emerges In ₹400 Crore Nashik Cash Heist
Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud
Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Slams NMMC, Alleges ₹3,000 Crore Fraud
Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On Students
Maharashtra Releases A Slew Of Rules For Educational Institutes To Lower Mental Health Pressure On Students
Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support
Kalyan News: KDMC Elections See Unprecedented Cross-Party Support

Angered by the incident, the pet owners created a ruckus at the clinic, accusing the management of gross negligence. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths of their pets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Man Booked For Raping Friend’s Wife

Bhopal News: Man Booked For Raping Friend’s Wife

Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private...

Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private...

Bhopal News: At Arogya Mandir Centres, Nurses Diagnose Cancer And TB, Not Doctors

Bhopal News: At Arogya Mandir Centres, Nurses Diagnose Cancer And TB, Not Doctors

MP News: NGT Transfers Tree-Felling Case To Delhi, Seeks Pan-India Policy

MP News: NGT Transfers Tree-Felling Case To Delhi, Seeks Pan-India Policy

Bhopal News: Bail Of 14 Held In Irani Dera Operation May Be Cancelled

Bhopal News: Bail Of 14 Held In Irani Dera Operation May Be Cancelled