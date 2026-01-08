Bhopal News: Two Pet Dogs Die Due To Alleged Medical Negligence; Case Registered Against Private Clinic | Pexels Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two pet dogs allegedly died due to medical negligence during treatment at a private pet clinic in the Shahpura area, triggering protests by their owners and the registration of an FIR on Wednesday. Police said further action would be taken after a detailed investigation.

According to the complaint, pet owners Aditya Banshkar and Shashank Mitra approached Shahpura police alleging negligence at the Pet Mitra Clinic in C-Sector, Shahpura. The incident occurred around 2 pm when both brought their pets for treatment.

Banshkar had brought his eight-year-old German Shepherd, while Mitra had come with his nine-year-old pug.

The complainants alleged that the dogs were treated carelessly by the attending doctor, identified as Vigyan Jaiswal and the clinic staff. Shortly after the treatment the condition of both dogs reportedly deteriorated rapidly, leading to their deaths.

Angered by the incident, the pet owners created a ruckus at the clinic, accusing the management of gross negligence. They demanded strict action against those responsible for the deaths of their pets.