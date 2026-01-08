 MP News: Government Laying Stress On Textiles Sector In Tribal Areas, Says CM Mohan Yadav During Assam Visit
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the MP government is focusing on boosting the textile sector in tribal areas like Khargone and Budhni. Speaking at a textiles ministers’ conference in Guwahati, he highlighted the PM Mitra Park in Dhar, promotion of traditional saris, women’s participation, Rs 25,000 crore investment, and plans to host a textile conference in Ujjain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is planning to boost the textiles sector in Khargone, Budhni, and other tribal areas in MP. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the statement at a conference of the ministers of textiles in Guwahati on Thursday.

Yadav said the foundation of PM Mitra Park was laid in Dhar, where a textiles park and industrial units would be inaugurated. According to Yadav, manufacturing Maheshwari and Chandari saris has been encouraged in the state since the days of Queen Ahilyabai.

Efforts have been made to increase the production of quality silk and organic Kapas, Yadav said.

A large number of women are associated with the work, Yadav said, adding that an investment of Rs 25,000 crore has been received in the textiles sector in the state, which will create jobs for lakhs of people.

The MP government is ready to become a partner of the textiles conference in July this year, he said. The Chief Minister made a proposal for holding the conference in Ujjain. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh said his ministry wanted to do two types of work in MP.

One is associated with linen, which is found in linseeds (Alsi), and the other is milk-built fibre, Singh said, adding that the government wants to boost the new age fibre.

Yadav also inaugurated an exhibition on the theme of 'India s Textile Industry: A Weave of Growth, Heritage and Innovation'. The exhibition is part of the two-day textiles festival.

