 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games At Floating Stage On January 12
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Khelo MP Youth Games 2026 on January 12 at Bhopal’s Upper Lake on a floating stage. The launch will feature India’s first 4K water projection, fireworks and a 20-foot jersey. New games like Pittu and tug-of-war have been added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games 2026 on the Upper Lake at Boat Club in the city on January 12 to mark National Youth Day. For the first time in the country, a grand launch event will be held on a floating stage.

According to reports, the launching event will feature 4K water projection, high-quality displays, fireworks, and a larger-than-life 20-foot jersey, which will be the main attractions.

Sports and youth welfare Minister Vishvas Sarang visited the Water Sports Academy on Upper Lake on Thursday to inspect the preparations for the launch of the Youth Games.

The minister said that for the first time in the country, spectators will witness 4K water projection during the launching event.

article-image

This water projection will provide viewers with an immersive and cinematic experience, something never before seen at any state-level sporting event.

Traditional games like Pittu (seven stones) and tug-of-war, along with cricket and throwball, have been included in the competition for the first time.

