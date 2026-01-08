MP News: 'Har Ghar Mal Yojana...' AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Slams Govt After 20 People Due To Sewer Mixed Water In Indore-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chairman Pawan Khera has questioned the centre's “Har Ghar Jal Yojana” after the contaminated water tragedy claimed 20 lives and left 1000+ infected in Indore.

In videos shared by the Madhya Pradesh Congress, AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera spoke in a press conference that thousands of crores were spent under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, but in reality, dirty and sewage-mixed water reached people’s homes. He said this should be called “Har Ghar Mal Yojana,” not Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

इंदौर के भागीरथपुरा में दूषित पानी पीने की वजह से 18 लोगों की जान चली गई और करीब 100 लोग अभी भी अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।



स्वच्छ भारत अभियान में इंदौर करीब 9 बार पहले स्थान पर रहा, लेकिन इस घटना ने स्वच्छ भारत अभियान और हर घर जल योजना की पोल खोलकर रख दी है।



Congress leaders have alleged that the scheme has failed badly on the ground. He also claimed that approval to change the pipeline was given on July 22, 2022, but no work was done.

हर घर जल योजना पर हजारों करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए गए, लेकिन यह 'हर घर जल योजना' नहीं, बल्कि 'हर घर मल योजना' है।



लोगों के घरों में जो पानी आ रहा था, उसमें मल था। इसकी जिम्मेदारी सीधे तौर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की है, क्योंकि वे ही लच्छेदार बातें करते हैं।



Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making tall promises about development, while people are struggling to get even the basics-- drinking water. He also pointed out that funds for the project came from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), raising questions about where the money actually went.

He questioned whether the delay happened due to corruption. The party further said that despite Indore ranking first multiple times under the Swachh Bharat campaign, the incident has exposed the reality of government claims.

These statements come after a major tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where at least 20 people died after drinking contaminated water.

Around 100 people are still admitted to hospitals. Many visuals and local reports have confirmed severe water contamination in the area.