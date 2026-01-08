 MP News: 'Har Ghar Mal Yojana...' AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Slams Govt After 20 People Due To Sewer Mixed Water In Indore-- VIDEO
AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera questioned BJP Government's Har Ghar Jal Yojana after the Indore contaminated water tragedy. He said sewage-mixed water reached homes, causing 18 deaths and hospitalising many. Khera alleged misuse of funds, delay in pipeline work, and said the incident exposed the reality behind government claims on clean water and sanitation.

article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) Chairman Pawan Khera has questioned the centre's “Har Ghar Jal Yojana” after the contaminated water tragedy claimed 20 lives and left 1000+ infected in Indore.

In videos shared by the Madhya Pradesh Congress, AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera spoke in a press conference that thousands of crores were spent under the Har Ghar Jal Yojana, but in reality, dirty and sewage-mixed water reached people’s homes. He said this should be called “Har Ghar Mal Yojana,” not Har Ghar Jal Yojana.

Congress leaders have alleged that the scheme has failed badly on the ground. He also claimed that approval to change the pipeline was given on July 22, 2022, but no work was done.

Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making tall promises about development, while people are struggling to get even the basics-- drinking water. He also pointed out that funds for the project came from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), raising questions about where the money actually went.

He questioned whether the delay happened due to corruption. The party further said that despite Indore ranking first multiple times under the Swachh Bharat campaign, the incident has exposed the reality of government claims.

These statements come after a major tragedy in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, where at least 20 people died after drinking contaminated water.

Around 100 people are still admitted to hospitals. Many visuals and local reports have confirmed severe water contamination in the area.

