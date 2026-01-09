Indore News: Former MP Home Minister Bala Bachchan’s Daughter Among 3 Killed In Car Crash; One Injured | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The daughter of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, Prerna Bachchan, passed away in a tragic car accident in Indore, early Saturday morning.

There were four people in the car. Three died on the spot, while one sustained injuries.

One more deceased was identified as Prakhar Kasliwal, son of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee state spokesperson Anand Jain Kasliwa.

According to information, the accident took place around 5:15 am on the Tejaji Nagar bypass, near the Mahindra Tractor showroom on the main road.

A grey Tata Nexon car (registration number MP13 ZS 8994) reportedly crashed at high speed into an unidentified vehicle moving ahead. Due to the impact, the car was badly damaged from the front.

One admitted to MY Hospital

Prerna Bachchan was in the car along with Prakhar Kasliwal, a resident of Tilak Nagar, and Man Sandhu. All three occupants died on the spot.

Another passenger, Anushka Rathi, daughter of Kaushalendra Rathi and a resident of Royal Amar Green, was injured in the accident.

She has been admitted to MY Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The exact reason behind the accident is yet to be discovered. Police have registered a case in the matter and have initiated investigating the incident.

Efforts are also being made to identify the unknown vehicle involved in the accident.