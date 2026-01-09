Indore Water Tragedy: Relief & Preventive Measures Intensified In Bhagirathpura; 15 New Diarrhoea Patients Reported

MP News: Relief & Preventive Measures Intensified In Bhagirathpura; 15 New Diarrhoea Patients Reported |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Health Department has intensified relief and preventive measures in the Bhagirathpura water contamination–affected area, distributing medical kits and strengthening healthcare services to control the spread of illness.

On Friday, medical kits were distributed to 789 households in the affected locality. Each kit contains 10 packets of ORS and 30 zinc tablets. With this, a total of 8,786 medical kits have been distributed so far.

Meanwhile, cases of diarrhoea continue to be reported, though the situation is under control. Till the time of filing this report, 15 new diarrhoea patients were reported, out of which two were referred to higher medical facilities.

To ensure prompt medical care, two emergency health camps have been set up in the affected area, and a 24×7 roster of doctors has been deployed. Patients are being referred to MY Hospital and other hospitals and the children’s care hospital as required.

Those seeking treatment at private hospitals are also being provided free medical care under government directions. Chief Medical and Health Officers, along with departmental staff, are continuously monitoring the situation and issuing necessary instructions.

The Health Department has also distributed awareness material in the affected area, educating residents on preventive measures to avoid waterborne diseases. People have been advised to boil drinking water for at least 20 minutes before consumption. As an alternative, residents have been instructed to fill water in pressure cookers, allow it to cool, and then use it for drinking purposes.

As per official data till January 9, a total of 414 patients were admitted to hospitals, while 369 patients have been discharged after treatment. At present, 45 patients remain admitted, including 11 in ICU. Two endoscopy procedures have been conducted, and 44 patients have been transferred from one hospital to another for better treatment.

Health authorities have appealed to citizens to follow advisories strictly and cooperate with officials to prevent further spread of infection.