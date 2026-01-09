Indore Car Crash: Seatbelt Lapse, Overspeeding Kill Bala Bachchan’s Daughter, Two Friends |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The victims of the fatal road accident were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, resulting in severe injuries. Although all six airbags deployed, they were unable to save the victims from fatal injuries.

Prerna was the first victim to be identified, and police personnel were stunned to learn she was the daughter of former state home minister Bala Bachchan. Her brother was calling on her mobile phone repeatedly following the accident.

When police personnel finally answered the call, he informed them about her identity. The accident occurred near the Tejaji Nagar Bridge on the Bypass, an area where speed limit signs of 60 km/h are installed. However, the car was reportedly traveling at speeds exceeding 100 km/h.

DCP Krishan Lalchandani said that Prerna’s brother had been calling because she had not returned home late into the night. It is speculated that the frequent calls may have caused the group to panic, leading them to speed in an attempt to reach home quickly.

Anushka Rathi, daughter of retired CRPF additional SP Kaushalendra Rathi, remains in critical condition at a private hospital with head injuries and a fractured thigh. She suffered a blood clot due to the forceful impact of the airbag deployment.

Anushka Rathi |

Prerna Bachchan had reportedly completed her MBA in Mumbai and was living in Indore to prepare for the civil services examination. Prakhar Kasliwal, also an MBA graduate, managed his family’s medical store business, while Man was involved in his family’s transport business.

Prerna Bachchan |

Prakhar Kasliwal |

Man Sandhu |

Dumper driver came to assist another dumper driver

A dumper was parked on the Bypass after it got punctured. The driver called a colleague for assistance, who then parked a second dumper behind the disabled vehicle. The SUV collided with the rear of this second dumper. Police have detained both drivers and are registering a case against them for causing death by negligence."

Liquor bottles and glass with birthday message recovered

During the investigation, premium liquor bottles were recovered from the rear and front seats of the vehicle.

A glass inscribed with the message “Happy Birthday Prakhar” was also found inside. The car belonged to Prakhar, and police believe the two female victims may have parked their own vehicle elsewhere before joining him.

Man returned home but was picked up again

Police said that the birthday party, organised at Coco Farm, hosted around 22 guests. Man had originally returned home from the party, but the trio arrived at his house in Brahmapuri Colony, Bhanwarkuan, around 2:00 am and picked him up. Man was reportedly driving when the accident occurred. Farmhouse staff informed police that the group had left the premises around 12:30 am.

Five-star safety rated SUV destroyed

The SUV involved in the crash has a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP, making it one of the safest vehicles in the country. However, the extreme speed and severity of the impact proved fatal.

Mangled Car |

The force was so great that the front end of the vehicle was destroyed and steering wheel was ripped off and flung toward the passenger side, with car parts scattered up to 25 meters from the crash site.

Car rotated nearly 90 degrees after collision

The car was reportedly moving at over 100 km/h. Despite braking from a distance of around 10 feet, the impact caused the car to rotate nearly 90 degrees. The bonnet was completely crushed, the windshield shattered, the roof caved in, and even the spare tyre from the trunk was thrown out. Due to the dumper’s height, the car went directly underneath it, resulting in fatal injuries.

Family inconsolable

Former Minister Bala Bachchan and his family reached the MY Hospital mortuary and were inconsolable. Prakhar’s mother was seen in deep shock, repeatedly calling out her son's name. Several political figures, including senior Congress leader and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and MLA Sachin Yadav, visited the hospital to express their grief over the loss of lives.

Prerna laid to rest at native place

Prerna Bachchan was laid to rest in her ancestral village Kasel on Friday evening. Bala Bachchan lit the funeral pyre, bidding a final farewell to his daughter. Family members were devastated and at a loss for words during the final rites.

Thousands attended the funeral procession to pay their heartfelt tributes. Several MLAs and public representatives were present, including MLA Sachin Yadav, Montu Solanki, Rajan Mandloi, former MLA Gyarsilal Rawat, Congress district president Nanesh Chaudhary, and former BJP MP Subhash Patel.