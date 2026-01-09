MP News: Khargone's Sandipani School Principal Accused Of Entering Girls’ Washroom Continues In Office

Accused Principal |

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Despite allegations of entering the girls’ bathroom, principal of Sandipani School, Kanchan Singh Dabar, is still posted at the institution and continues to exercise administrative control.

Students, along with members of ABVP, submitted a memorandum to Collector Bhavya Mittal demanding removal of the principal within three days. Taking the matter seriously, the Collector ordered an inquiry. The inquiry was completed, but the report has not been made public and no final action has been announced so far.

As per official records, the District Education Officer attached the principal to a school in Regwan village. However, he is still present at Sandipani School, marking attendance, signing official letters and continuing administrative work.

It is alleged that he has not handed over academic and financial charge and has been creating pressure on staff regarding transfer of charge. Staff members also claim that pressure is being built on them in administrative matters.

ABVP has demanded that the school charge be given only to a selected and eligible teacher from within the institution. Education department officials stated that necessary orders for handing over the charge will be issued, but the situation on the ground remains unchanged.