Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Attacks BJP, Calls For Nyay Yatra | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leaders on Friday criticised the BJP government over the Bhagirathpura tragedy and alleged supply of contaminated water in the city.

Addressing a joint press conference, MP Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, national secretary Usha Naidu, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, city Congress chief Chintu Chouksey and district Congress president Vipin Wankhede accused the BJP of failing to protect public health.

Jitu Patwari informed media persons that a huge amount had been spent on Indore’s development from the time of Kailash Vijayvargiya as mayor to the current mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav, yet citizens were struggling to get clean drinking water. He alleged that dirty and contaminated water was coming from taps, pushing the city into a serious health crisis. He demanded a real-time water audit and held the IMC responsible for negligence.

The Congress leaders demanded a high-level probe into the Bhagirathpura incident under the supervision of a retired Chief Justice. They also sought an FIR for culpable homicide against concerned officials and compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased.

Patwari questioned why common citizens are fined for small mistakes while no action is taken against those responsible for supplying polluted water. He also raised concerns over the Indore collector’s visit to an RSS office, calling it a threat to administrative neutrality.

Harish Chaudhary said the BJP had “served poison instead of nectar” to Indore. He alleged that schemes like MNREGA had been weakened, agriculture was in crisis, unemployment was rising and both air and water had become polluted. He demanded that clean drinking water be declared a fundamental right and called for strict water and health safety laws.

The Congress appealed to citizens to join the ‘Nyay Yatra’ on January 11 from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada to register a democratic protest against the BJP government.