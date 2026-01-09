 MP News: ‘Public Should Not Depend On Govt,’ BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's Remark On Indore Water Tragedy Sparks Row; Congress Slam 'Anti-People Mindset' -- VIDEO
MP News: 'Public Should Not Depend On Govt,' BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil's Remark On Indore Water Tragedy Sparks Row; Congress Slam 'Anti-People Mindset' -- VIDEO

Congress shared a video targeting BJP MP from Khandwa Gyaneshwar Patil over his remarks on the Indore water tragedy-- which claimed 20 lives. In the clip, Patil is heard saying people should not depend only on the government and must take responsibility. Congress criticised the statement, accusing the BJP of avoiding accountability after years in power.

Harshita Rawat
Updated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress slammed BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil from Khandwa, for his recent remarks in the aftermath of Indore water tragedy which claimed 20 lives. The opposition shared Patil's video on social media, where he can be heard saying. "public should not depend on the government."

“Whether it is Khandwa, our municipal council, or a gram panchayat, we should all learn a lesson from the Indore incident. If we depend only on the government, it is not right. The public also has a responsibility,” said Patil in the video.

Watch the video below :

Congress hit out at the BJP MP for making an insensitive statement, emphasising that such remarks reflect BJP’s "anti-people mindset." The video was posted by the official Congress handle 'incindia' and has sparked sharp political reactions.

Sharing the video, Congress strongly criticised the BJP and questioned the role of its elected representatives. The party said that the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for nearly 20 years, yet its MPs are now asking people to take care of themselves, saying the government cannot do everything.

Congress questioned why such leaders are holding positions if they cannot take responsibility.

In its social media post, Congress alleged that the BJP has no concern for the common people and claimed that such statements show the party’s careless attitude towards public issues.

The post also questioned whether BJP leaders are only interested in staying in power while shifting the burden of governance onto citizens.

The Congress further said that when people raise issues or suffer due to failures, BJP leaders make such remarks instead of accepting responsibility.

The video has gone viral on social media and is being widely discussed, adding to the political heat between the two parties in the state.

