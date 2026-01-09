Indore Water Tragedy: Health Crisis Persist As 23 New Patients Identified, 6 In Hospital

When misfortune masks misconduct, repeated civic failures reveal a deeper crisis of accountability and public resignation | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhagirathpura area continues to reel under a serious public health crisis caused by contaminated drinking water, with the number of affected patients rising steadily. According to health department officials, more than 3,300 residents have fallen ill so far after consuming polluted water in the locality, making it one of the most alarming waterborne disease outbreaks reported in the city in recent times.

On Thursday alone, 23 new patients were identified with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea. Of these, six patients required hospitalisation due to the severity of their condition. Health officials confirmed that since the outbreak began, a total of 446 patients have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.

Providing an update on the current situation, the health department stated that 396 patients have recovered and been discharged after responding well to treatment. However, 50 patients remain hospitalised, out of which 10 are admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and are under close medical observation. Doctors have described the condition of most admitted patients as stable, though continuous monitoring is being maintained.

To control the spread of illness and ensure timely treatment, the health department has intensified relief and awareness measures in the affected area. On Thursday, medical kits were distributed to 1,750 households, benefiting approximately 6,245 residents. These kits include essential medicines, ORS packets and preventive materials to help manage symptoms at home and reduce hospital burden.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Prasad Hassani said that extensive awareness campaigns are being conducted in Bhagirathpura. Informational pamphlets have been distributed to educate residents about preventing vomiting and diarrhoea and the importance of maintaining hygiene. He urged people suffering from symptoms not to ignore medical advice and to complete the full course of medicines prescribed by doctors.

Meanwhile, health teams remain deployed in the area for door-to-door surveys and medical assistance as authorities continue efforts to contain the outbreak and restore safe drinking water supply in the locality.

Congress to hold ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Bada Ganpati to Rajwada

Congress will take out a “Nyay Yatra” in the city on January 11 over Bhagirathpura tragedy, with preparations gaining momentum across the city. From Wednesday onwards, a series of meetings has begun at the Congress office to plan and coordinate the march.

As part of the preparations, separate meetings of frontal organisations, including the SC/ST wing, Other Backward Classes and Minority Department, were held. The meetings were chaired by party in-charge Usha Naidu, during which responsibilities were assigned to party members to ensure the success of the march.

According to the Congress announcement, the Nyay Yatra will be taken out on foot from Bada Ganpati Square to Rajwada, starting at 10 am on January 11. To mobilise support, the party has initiated meetings in every assembly constituency of Indore.

On Thursday, Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari is scheduled to hold meetings in the Sanwer and Depalpur assembly constituencies. The party has also intensified efforts to mobilise maximum public participation in the march.

Congress has submitted an application to the district administration and police seeking permission for the Nyay Yatra. However, approval for the march is yet to be granted.

Key issues discussed in meetings

During the meeting held at Congress office, detailed discussions were conducted on the march route, parking arrangements for vehicles, and whether posters and banners should be displayed. It was decided that Congress workers would distribute pamphlets door-to-door to raise awareness about the issue.

The pamphlets will raise questions related to contaminated and toxic drinking water, including: “Who is responsible for poisonous water?”, “Why should people pay tax for toxic water?”, “Why should citizens pay bills for contaminated water?”, “Where did the Rs 585 crore allocated for water go?”, and demands for accountability, including resignation of the mayor and concerned ministers.