Indore Contaminated Water: Four Kids Of A Family Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Water In Krishnabagh Area, 2 Hospitalised

Indore Water Deaths: Four Kids Of A Family Fall Ill Due To Contaminated Water In Krishnabagh Area, 2 Hospitalised

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the recent incidents reported from Bhagirathpura, a fresh case of illness linked to contaminated drinking water has now surfaced in the Krishnabagh area. Four children from a single family reportedly fell ill after consuming polluted water, triggering concern among residents and health authorities.

According to the family, the children suddenly developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Initially, home remedies were tried, but when their condition failed to improve, they were rushed to hospital. Two infants, both around 14 months old, showed severe symptoms and were first admitted to Chacha Nehru Hospital. However, as their condition deteriorated, the family shifted them to Bombay Hospital for advanced treatment.

Doctors have kept the children under close medical observation, and their condition is being closely monitored. Family members have alleged that the illness was caused by contaminated water supplied to their home. They claim that the water in the area often has a foul smell and visible impurities.

Residents of Krishnabagh said complaints regarding poor water quality had been raised earlier as well, but no effective action was taken by the concerned departments. Following the incident, fear and anger have spread among locals, especially families with young children.

Local residents have urged the Indore Municipal Corporation and the health department to immediately test the water supply in the area and ensure the supply of safe and clean drinking water. They have warned that failure to act promptly could lead to a serious public health crisis if more people fall ill.