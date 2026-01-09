 MP News: BJP Jabalpur Vice President Anju Bhargava Resigns After VIDEO Shows Her Abusing, Assaulting Visually Impaired Woman
MP News: BJP Jabalpur Vice President Anju Bhargava Resigns After VIDEO Shows Her Abusing, Assaulting Visually Impaired Woman

BJP leader Anju Bhargava resigned from her post after a viral video showed her allegedly abusing a visually impaired woman at a church in Jabalpur. The incident sparked public outrage and led the BJP to issue a show-cause notice. Bhargava said she stepped down to protect the party’s image.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Jabalpur vice-president Anju Bhargava resigned from her post after a video allegedly showing her abusing a visually impaired woman went viral on Thursday, following a show-cause notice issued by the party in Jabalpur.

Anju Bhargava, who was the district vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, submitted her resignation to BJP city president Ratnesh Sonkar.

She mentioned in her resignation letter, that she was resigning to ensure that the party’s image is not harmed due to the controversy. She wrote that her decision was taken in the interest of the party and its reputation.

The issue came to light after a video went viral on social media showing Anju Bhargava allegedly using abusive words against a visually impaired woman.

Watch video below :

As reported earlier, the viral clip shows Bhargava shouting at a visually impaired woman. She is also seen holding the woman’s face, twisting her arm, and using harsh language. During the argument, she allegedly accused the woman of bringing children for “business” and earning money through them.

After the video went viral, the BJP issued a show-cause notice to Anju Bhargava, seeking an explanation and asking why action should not be taken against her. Amid growing pressure and criticism, Bhargava decided to step down from her post.

Read the full story below :

article-image

The incident reportedly took place at a church located in the Gorkhpur police station area of Jabalpur.

The video surfaced after chaos erupted at the church during a meal programme organised for blind children. Protests by Hindu organisations took place during the programme.

