MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her Of Forcing Religious Conversion In Jabalpur--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP city vice president Anju Bhargava has landed in controversy after a video allegedly showing her abusing and trying to assault a visually impaired woman went viral on social media on Monday.

The incident is reported to have taken place during a meal programme organised for blind children near the Hawa Bagh Church area in Jabalpur.

In the viral video, Anju Bhargava can be seen shouting at a visually impaired woman in the presence of police personnel. She is seen holding the woman’s face and twisting her arm while using abusive language. During the argument, Bhargava is heard accusing the woman of bringing children “for business,” saying that she brings children there to earn money.

Watch the video below :

The visually impaired woman repeatedly asks her to speak properly, saying “muh se baat karo,” but Bhargava continues to shout and appears to try to hit her. Despite police presence at the spot, the argument continues and the woman is seen visibly distressed.

When questioned by the visually impaired people present there, they said that they attend the programme every year and that it is only a Christmas function. They explained that the organisers offer food and music, and share information about Christianity, but there is no pressure or force involved in any way.

According to information, the programme was organised on the occasion of Christmas, where food was served to visually impaired children.

BJP leaders and members of Hindu organisations objected to the event, claiming that the children were being brought with the intention of religious conversion.

This led to a heated argument between the organisers and the protesting groups.

Clash between Hindu and Christian groups :

The video has sparked strong reactions on social media, with many people condemning the behaviour of a political leader towards a disabled woman.

About Anju Bhargava

It is important to note that Anju Bhargava was appointed as BJP’s city vice president on December 16. The incident has embarrassed the party, and there are growing demands for action and clarification from the BJP leadership over the incident.