MP News: ‘Unprecedented 95 FIRs Registered…’ State Agri Minister Kansana Responds After Union Minister Shivraj Highlights Irregularities In Fertiliser Distribution In MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 'Unprecedented 95 FIRs have been registered...' This was state minister Aidal Singh Kansana's reply after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in Lok Sabha, stated that Madhya Pradesh ranks third in fertiliser distribution irregularities.

Taking pride in his action, Kansana went on to say that '95...is the highest number of FIR ever registered in any state of India.' His statement came during a meeting of the Development Advisory Committee held in Chhatarpur.

It must be noted that farmers have been reeling under the acute fertiliser shortage across Madhya Pradesh. Several incidents were reported from Morena, Sheopur, Dewas, Panna, Chhatarpur and more, where video showed farmers endlessly waiting in log queues outside urea distribution centres.

Dismissed Congress Allegations As 'Baseless'

Contradicting his own statement about 'unprecedented FIRs' in fertiliser irregularities, Kansana dismissed Congress allegations regarding fertiliser shortage, quality and distribution, calling them baseless. He claimed there is no shortage or problem in fertiliser delivery in the state and even suggested that protests on the issue are politically motivated.

However, despite clear reports of delays and farmers’ complaints, Kansana’s remarks appear to deny the ongoing issues.

When farmers raised concerns about delays, reporting that fertilizer had not arrived for four days, the minister assured that he would check the issue and ensure delivery.

Regarding compensation under the Ken-Betwa Link Project, Kansana said he did not have exact figures at the moment but promised to provide details soon. The meeting was attended by local MLAs Lalita Yadav, Arvindr Pateria, Bablu Shukla, Tika Raja, District Collector Parth Jaiswal, and SP Agam Jain.

After waiting for 12 hours outside distribution centre, farmers clash over fertiliser shortage in Morena



While FIRs may have been registered, on-ground problems continue, making the minister’s denial seem disconnected from reality.