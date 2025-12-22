 Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties

Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties

According to police officials, the storeroom is located nearly 50 meters away from the main hotel building where guests were staying. This distance prevented the fire from spreading to the hotel rooms and averted a major tragedy. However, flames were seen rising 10 to 15 feet high, and thick black smoke was visible from as far as the Bhadbhada Bridge, nearly half a kilometre away.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in the storeroom of Sayaji Hotel on Bhadbhada Road on Monday morning around 8:15 am, triggering panic among hotel staff and guests. The blaze, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in a generator, destroyed tents, sheets, blankets and decorative materials stored for events.

According to police officials, the storeroom is located nearly 50 meters away from the main hotel building where guests were staying. This distance prevented the fire from spreading to the hotel rooms and averted a major tragedy. However, flames were seen rising 10 to 15 feet high, and thick black smoke was visible from as far as the Bhadbhada Bridge, nearly half a kilometre away.

Read Also
MP News: Over 40 Youths Duped Of Crores By Postal Employee On Pretext Of Jobs In Burhanpur, Accused...
article-image

Sayaji Hotel, situated opposite the Bhadbhada area, uses the storeroom to store wedding and ceremonial materials. On Monday morning, the generator installed there was operational when a sudden short circuit ignited nearby flammable items. Due to the highly combustible nature of the stored materials, the fire spread rapidly.

Fire tenders of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) from Mata Mandir and Pul Bogda fire stations rushed to the spot soon after receiving information, along with police personnel, also reached the scene. Hotel staff attempted initial fire fighting efforts to control the blaze before fire fighters arrived.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 22: Poddar Family Reunites, But Another Chaos Awaits
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 22: Poddar Family Reunites, But Another Chaos Awaits
Govinda's Cameo In Avatar 3: AI-Generated Clip Goes Viral As He Says 'Hata Savan Ki Ghata'- Watch VIDEO
Govinda's Cameo In Avatar 3: AI-Generated Clip Goes Viral As He Says 'Hata Savan Ki Ghata'- Watch VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 22, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Gold Monday Weekly Draw

Pradeep Srivastava, Fire Officer at Mata Mandir Fire Station, said it took nearly one and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. The fire was confined to the storeroom. Although several guests were present in the hotel, there was no danger to them due to the distance, he said.

Police officials said that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties

Bhopal News: Fire Breaks Out In Store Room Of Sayaji Hotel, No Casualties

Bhopal Power Cut December 23: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Indra Colony, liberty Colony, Badwai...

Bhopal Power Cut December 23: Power Supply Will Be Affected In Indra Colony, liberty Colony, Badwai...

Bhopal News: Data Leaked On Dark Net, Police Open Window To Register Complaints

Bhopal News: Data Leaked On Dark Net, Police Open Window To Register Complaints

MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her...

MP News: BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava Abuses, Assaults Visually Impaired Woman; Accuses Her...

Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital

Bhopal News: Professional Blood Donor Nexus Blamed For HIV-Infected Blood In Satna District Hospital