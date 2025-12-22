 MP News: Over 40 Youths Duped Of Crores By Postal Employee On Pretext Of Jobs In Burhanpur, Accused Detained
Forty-two youths were allegedly cheated of ₹2–3 crore by a postal department employee who promised them jobs in the Rural Postal Service. The accused took ₹5–7 lakh from each victim as a security deposit and issued fake appointment letters. When no jobs were given for years, the youths filed a police complaint. The accused has been detained and is being questioned.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty-two youths were allegedly cheated of around ₹3 crores by a postal department employee who promised them government jobs.

The accused, identified as Rais, allegedly took money from unemployed youths by assuring them appointments in the Rural Postal Service.

article-image

According to sources, Rais collected between ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh from each youth in the name of a security deposit.

In total, 22 victims are from the town, while the remaining are from different parts of the district. The fraud is said to have been going on since 2022.

The victims alleged that the accused told them recruitment would be done offline. To gain their trust, he also issued fake appointment letters and fake training letters over the past three years. However, none of the youths received joining letters, which raised suspicion.

article-image

When the youths began demanding their money back, the accused stopped responding to their calls. Following this, the victims jointly approached the police and filed a complaint on Sunday evening.

Police have taken the accused employee into custody and are questioning him. An investigation is underway to find out if more people are involved in the scam and to recover the cheated money.

