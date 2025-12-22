 MP News: School Van Catches Fire During LPG Refueling In Chhatarpur; Major Tragedy Averted-- VIDEO
A major tragedy was averted in Chandla when a Maruti school van of Green Valley Public School caught fire while being refuelled with an LPG cylinder. No children or driver were inside the vehicle at the time. Locals extinguished the fire and alleged negligence by authorities, claiming illegal LPG use in vehicles continues despite safety rules, posing serious risks.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A school van suddenly caught fire, when the LPG cylinder exploded during refuelling in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to reports, the Maruti van belonging to Green Valley Public School, located on the Sarbai road in Chandla, suddenly caught fire while being refueled with LPG gas. The Maruti van was engulfed in flames, and the fire quickly intensified.

The van is used to transport schoolchildren, raising serious concerns over safety standards.

Fortunately, no children or the driver were on board in the vehicle when the fire broke out as students were inside the school building. According to locals, a major accident and loss of life could have occurred if the children were nearby.

The fire was eventually extinguished with the help of local residents.

Following the incident, local residents alleged negligence by the police and administration. They claimed that while rules and safety regulations exist on paper, vehicles still operate illegally using LPG gas cylinders in the area.

They also alleged that the administration does not take any concrete action against vehicles operating in this manner in the area.

Residents expressed anger and said, "After such incidents, several legal orders are issued by the administration, but the enforcement weakens with time and things get back to normal."

