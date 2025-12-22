MP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested

MP News: Man, Mother Arrested For Murdering Girlfriend In Sheopur | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his girlfriend with the help of his mother, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Monday.

According to information, the incident took place under the Dhoadhar police station jurisdiction of Sheopur district. The accused first beat the woman with sticks and later strangled her to death.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sunny Jatav and his mother Kamla Bai. The deceased has been identified as Meena Bai Valmiki (35).

Dhoadhar police station in-charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said a complaint was filed by Ramdayal Jatav, a resident of Dhoadhar.

According to the complaint, Sunny was living in a house at Mandi Wala Sehrana along with his girlfriend Meena Bai and his mother. The mother and son often argued with Meena Bai over household work.

During a dispute, Sunny and his mother allegedly assaulted Meena Bai with sticks and later strangled her, killing her on the spot.

Police said Meena Bai was originally from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan and worked as a labourer in Jaipur, where she met Sunny, who was also working there.

The two fell in love, and about a year ago, Meena Bai left her husband and moved to Dhoadhar to live with Sunny.