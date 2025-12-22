 MP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested

MP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested

A man and his mother were arrested in Sheopur for allegedly killing the man’s girlfriend in the Dhoadhar area. Police said the woman was beaten with sticks and later strangled during a dispute. The victim, Meena Bai Valmiki (35), had been living with the accused, Sunny Jatav, after leaving her husband a year ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man, Mother Arrested For Murdering Girlfriend In Sheopur | File

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his girlfriend with the help of his mother, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Monday.

According to information, the incident took place under the Dhoadhar police station jurisdiction of Sheopur district. The accused first beat the woman with sticks and later strangled her to death.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Sunny Jatav and his mother Kamla Bai. The deceased has been identified as Meena Bai Valmiki (35).

Dhoadhar police station in-charge Shyamveer Singh Tomar said a complaint was filed by Ramdayal Jatav, a resident of Dhoadhar.

FPJ Shorts
MUFG's ₹39,618 Crore Stake In Shriram Finance To Boost CRAR To 31%, Enabling Cheaper Borrowing
MUFG's ₹39,618 Crore Stake In Shriram Finance To Boost CRAR To 31%, Enabling Cheaper Borrowing
VIDEO: 'No Deaths Linked To Codeine Cough Syrup In UP,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath In Assembly; 79 Cases Registered Under NDPS Act
VIDEO: 'No Deaths Linked To Codeine Cough Syrup In UP,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath In Assembly; 79 Cases Registered Under NDPS Act
ArcelorMittal To Invest $0.9 Billion In 1GW India Clean Energy Projects, Doubling RE Capacity To 2GW
ArcelorMittal To Invest $0.9 Billion In 1GW India Clean Energy Projects, Doubling RE Capacity To 2GW
Badshah Becomes First Indian To Own Pink Barbie Rolex Worth $1 Million; There Are Just 10 Pieces Of This Ultra-Rare Watch In The World
Badshah Becomes First Indian To Own Pink Barbie Rolex Worth $1 Million; There Are Just 10 Pieces Of This Ultra-Rare Watch In The World
Read Also
MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected
article-image

According to the complaint, Sunny was living in a house at Mandi Wala Sehrana along with his girlfriend Meena Bai and his mother. The mother and son often argued with Meena Bai over household work.

During a dispute, Sunny and his mother allegedly assaulted Meena Bai with sticks and later strangled her, killing her on the spot.

Police said Meena Bai was originally from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan and worked as a labourer in Jaipur, where she met Sunny, who was also working there. 

The two fell in love, and about a year ago, Meena Bai left her husband and moved to Dhoadhar to live with Sunny.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested

MP News: Man Kills Girlfriend With His Mom's Help In Sheopur, Arrested

MP News: Heavy Security Deployed In Ashta After Violence Breaks Out Between Two Communities Over...

MP News: Heavy Security Deployed In Ashta After Violence Breaks Out Between Two Communities Over...

MP News: 11-Year-Old Student Slammed Against Wall, Hit With Steel Bottle By Teacher For Not...

MP News: 11-Year-Old Student Slammed Against Wall, Hit With Steel Bottle By Teacher For Not...

MP News: Alarming! Rats Found In Newborn Care Unit Of Satna District Hospital After Jabalpur's...

MP News: Alarming! Rats Found In Newborn Care Unit Of Satna District Hospital After Jabalpur's...

Bhopal News: Drunk Man Caught Dancing On Elevated Pole Of Rani Kamlapati Bridge; Shocked Commuters...

Bhopal News: Drunk Man Caught Dancing On Elevated Pole Of Rani Kamlapati Bridge; Shocked Commuters...