 MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

The shocking incident came to light on Thursday morning in Karab Dhol village of the Amarwara area. The body was found in suspicious condition inside a house built in a field. The incident has created panic in the entire area. According to information, the deceased has been identified as Nitish Verma and the incident is said to have taken place around 8 am.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of brutal murder came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, where a young man’s body was found with deep injuries on head and damaged eye, as reported on Thursday.

The shocking incident came to light on Thursday morning in Karab Dhol village of the Amarwara area. 

The body was found in suspicious condition inside a house built in a field. The incident has created panic in the entire area.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Nitish Verma, who worked as a farmer. The incident is said to have taken place around 8 am.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21
Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21
Russell Peters To Visit India In 2026; More About His Relax World Tour
Russell Peters To Visit India In 2026; More About His Relax World Tour
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens
Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable' Remarks
Sourav Ganguly Files Police Complaint Against Argentina Football Fan Club Head Over 'Objectionable' Remarks

Family members said Nitish had left home saying he was going to irrigate crops in the field. 

When he did not return by morning, his elder brother went to the field to check on him. Inside the farmhouse, Nitish was found lying dead.

Read Also
MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...
article-image

At first glance, the case appears to be a murder. The family has made serious allegations after seeing the condition of the body.

Deep injury marks were found on the head of the deceased and one of his eyes was found damaged. The family has clearly expressed suspicion of murder.

After receiving information, the police were informed immediately. The police have reached the spot and have started investigating the case and collecting evidence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike...

MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike...

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...