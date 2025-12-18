MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of brutal murder came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, where a young man’s body was found with deep injuries on head and damaged eye, as reported on Thursday.

The shocking incident came to light on Thursday morning in Karab Dhol village of the Amarwara area.

The body was found in suspicious condition inside a house built in a field. The incident has created panic in the entire area.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Nitish Verma, who worked as a farmer. The incident is said to have taken place around 8 am.

Family members said Nitish had left home saying he was going to irrigate crops in the field.

When he did not return by morning, his elder brother went to the field to check on him. Inside the farmhouse, Nitish was found lying dead.

At first glance, the case appears to be a murder. The family has made serious allegations after seeing the condition of the body.

Deep injury marks were found on the head of the deceased and one of his eyes was found damaged. The family has clearly expressed suspicion of murder.

After receiving information, the police were informed immediately. The police have reached the spot and have started investigating the case and collecting evidence.