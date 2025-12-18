 MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like Clash
MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like Clash

Two groups clashed outside Raja Yadavendra Singh Stadium in Naugaon, escalating from a verbal argument to a violent fight with punches, kicks, and slippers. Bystanders watched as tension grew, and the reason for the clash remains unclear. The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting police to take notice and begin an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups clashed outside the Raja Yadavendra Singh Stadium in Naugaon area of Chhatarpur on Thursday.

A video of the violent fight has gone viral on social media, in which teh groups can be seen beating each other with kicks, punches, slippers and using abusive language against each other. People passing by can be seen gathered around the, some trying to intervene, in order to stop the fight, but the group continues.

Watch the video below :

article-image

According to information, the conflict began as a verbal argument but quickly escalated, with people using punches, kicks, and slippers against each other.

Bystanders watched the fight for several minutes as the situation created tension and chaos near the stadium.

Naugaon is usually known as a peaceful city, but this incident has raised concerns among locals about public violence.

The reason behind the clash is still unknown.

article-image

However, the video of the fight, widely shared online, has caught the attention of both residents and authorities.

After the video surfaced, the local police took notice and have started investigating the matter.

Officials have urged people not to spread rumors and to maintain peace while the investigation is ongoing.

They also asked the residents to stay calm and avoid involvement in violent incidents.

The police continue to investigate, and further updates are expected if the case develops.

