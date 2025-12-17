 MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

According to locals, these unqualified practitioners are running clinics openly, even in a junk-filled alley located just behind the government hospital in Berasia. Their makeshift setups reportedly include little more than a chair, a stool, a patient bed for administering IV drips, a curtain, and shelves stocked with medicines.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital in Berasia | FP Photo

Berasia (Madhya Pradesh): Despite lacking medical degrees or valid licenses, several so-called Bengali doctors are allegedly operating illegal clinics across Berasia tehsil and nearby rural areas, raising concerns about public health and regulatory oversight.

According to locals, these unqualified practitioners are running clinics openly, even in a junk-filled alley located just behind the government hospital in Berasia. Their makeshift setups reportedly include little more than a chair, a stool, a patient bed for administering IV drips, a curtain, and shelves stocked with medicines. Residents allege that these individuals are freely treating patients without fear of action.

Read Also
MP Cabinet News: India Was Once Golden Bird, But In Madhya Pradesh Gold Bricks Are Being...
article-image

Sources claim that a large stock of medicines was seized from one such clinic in the same area some time ago, but the matter was allegedly settled quietly without strict action. It is further alleged that whenever health department teams conduct inspections, the operators shut down their clinics temporarily and flee only to resume operations later. This pattern has reportedly continued for several days.

The issue is not limited to a single location. Similar illegal clinics are said to be operating in multiple rural pockets of Berasia tehsil, with some individuals allegedly running two clinics at different places. Alarmingly, claims have also surfaced that some of these practitioners are acting as contractors for conducting surgeries.

FPJ Shorts
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Announces ₹15,800 Crore Investment Plan For West Bengal
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut
Pune Municipal Corporation Polls: NCP (SP) Aligning With Ajit Pawar's NCP 'Like Joining Hands With BJP,' Says Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut

The CMHO, Bhopal, stated that Block Medical Officer had been informed and a detailed report is expected to be submitted within the next one or two days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment