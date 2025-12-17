MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital in Berasia | FP Photo

Berasia (Madhya Pradesh): Despite lacking medical degrees or valid licenses, several so-called Bengali doctors are allegedly operating illegal clinics across Berasia tehsil and nearby rural areas, raising concerns about public health and regulatory oversight.

According to locals, these unqualified practitioners are running clinics openly, even in a junk-filled alley located just behind the government hospital in Berasia. Their makeshift setups reportedly include little more than a chair, a stool, a patient bed for administering IV drips, a curtain, and shelves stocked with medicines. Residents allege that these individuals are freely treating patients without fear of action.

Sources claim that a large stock of medicines was seized from one such clinic in the same area some time ago, but the matter was allegedly settled quietly without strict action. It is further alleged that whenever health department teams conduct inspections, the operators shut down their clinics temporarily and flee only to resume operations later. This pattern has reportedly continued for several days.

The issue is not limited to a single location. Similar illegal clinics are said to be operating in multiple rural pockets of Berasia tehsil, with some individuals allegedly running two clinics at different places. Alarmingly, claims have also surfaced that some of these practitioners are acting as contractors for conducting surgeries.

The CMHO, Bhopal, stated that Block Medical Officer had been informed and a detailed report is expected to be submitted within the next one or two days.