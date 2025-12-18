 MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land In Shivpuri
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land In Shivpuri

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land In Shivpuri

Four cows were found dead and three others in critical condition in Sewrikalan village under Dinara police station area after more than 25 cattle were tied on a plateau without food, water, or shelter for nearly seven days. The accused allegedly did this to illegally occupy land. Police rescued the animals, registered a case under animal cruelty laws, and arrested the accused.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four cows were found dead and three others were in critical condition after a man tied over two dozen cows on a land to occupy it illegally in Shivpuri.

Pictures have surfaced showing cows tied at different locations across the land, with the animals bound at far distances from one another.

Check out the pictures below :

According to information, this case of animal cruelty was reported from Sewrikalan village under the Dinara police station area, where more than 25 cows were allegedly tied with ropes on a land and left without food, water, or shelter for nearly seven days.

FPJ Shorts
US Announces Over $10 Billion Arms Sales Package To Taiwan
US Announces Over $10 Billion Arms Sales Package To Taiwan
Dhurandhar Becomes Pakistan's 'Most Pirated' Film, Beating SRK's Raees & Rajinikanth's 2.0
Dhurandhar Becomes Pakistan's 'Most Pirated' Film, Beating SRK's Raees & Rajinikanth's 2.0
Did GST Rate Cut Lower Vehicle Prices & Boost Auto Sales? Here's What Government Responds
Did GST Rate Cut Lower Vehicle Prices & Boost Auto Sales? Here's What Government Responds
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya In Lucknow

Police investigation revealed that the act was carried out by Dayanand Yadav (40), a resident of Sewrikalan village.

During questioning, it was found that the accused tied the cows with the intention of illegally occupying the land.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act and other relevant sections. He has been arrested and sent to jail.

Read Also
MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...
article-image

According to officials, the cows were tied at different spots on the plateau and were exposed to cold nights without any protection.

After receiving information from villagers, a joint team of Dinara police and local administration reached the spot. The condition of the animals left the officials shocked.

During the inspection, four cows were found dead, while three others were in critical condition. The remaining cows were immediately freed, and arrangements were made for fodder, water, and medical treatment.

The incident has caused anger among villagers, who have demanded strict action to prevent such cruelty in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...