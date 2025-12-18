MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land In Shivpuri

Representative pic

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four cows were found dead and three others were in critical condition after a man tied over two dozen cows on a land to occupy it illegally in Shivpuri.

Pictures have surfaced showing cows tied at different locations across the land, with the animals bound at far distances from one another.

Check out the pictures below :

According to information, this case of animal cruelty was reported from Sewrikalan village under the Dinara police station area, where more than 25 cows were allegedly tied with ropes on a land and left without food, water, or shelter for nearly seven days.

Police investigation revealed that the act was carried out by Dayanand Yadav (40), a resident of Sewrikalan village.

During questioning, it was found that the accused tied the cows with the intention of illegally occupying the land.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act and other relevant sections. He has been arrested and sent to jail.

According to officials, the cows were tied at different spots on the plateau and were exposed to cold nights without any protection.

After receiving information from villagers, a joint team of Dinara police and local administration reached the spot. The condition of the animals left the officials shocked.

During the inspection, four cows were found dead, while three others were in critical condition. The remaining cows were immediately freed, and arrangements were made for fodder, water, and medical treatment.

The incident has caused anger among villagers, who have demanded strict action to prevent such cruelty in the future.