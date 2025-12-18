MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public Hearing--VIDEO

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Datia district Collector Swapnil Wankhede, known for his brave working style, suspended a Patwari on the spot after he found serious negligence during a public hearing on Thursday.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Collector Swapnil Wankhede can be heard ordering the immediate suspension of the patwari. In the video, he said, “Bring an honest person in his place. We don’t want officials who work for politicians.”

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | 'Aisa Patwari Nahi Chahiye Jo Neta Ke Liye Kam Karte Hain,' #Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhede While Hearing Public Issue#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/jwqOnbR9fd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 18, 2025

Hundreds of villagers came with complaints, which the Collector listened to carefully and instructed officers to resolve immediately.

A major issue was a drainage problem in Busai town, where the drain was crooked and some people had built houses on it, causing waterlogging and other troubles.

After reviewing the complaint, Collector Wankhede suspended Patwari Satendra Sharma and made it clear that any new patwari should work honestly without following political pressure.

He also warned the Tehsildar present at the meeting and ordered the drainage issue to be solved the same day, saying suspension could follow if the problem was not fixed.

The strict action caused a stir among the officials, and a video of the incident is now going viral.

People are praising the collector for his honest working style, and taking actual actions in resolving the issues raised by the public.