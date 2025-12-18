 MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public Hearing--VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public Hearing--VIDEO

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public Hearing--VIDEO

Datia district Collector Swapnil Wankhede suspended a patwari on the spot during a public hearing after finding negligence in a drainage-related complaint. He clearly stated that officials working under political pressure will not be tolerated. The strict action created a stir among officials, and a video of the incident is now going viral on social media.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Datia district Collector Swapnil Wankhede, known for his brave working style, suspended a Patwari on the spot after he found serious negligence during a public hearing on Thursday.

A video has surfaced on social media in which Collector Swapnil Wankhede can be heard ordering the immediate suspension of the patwari. In the video, he said, “Bring an honest person in his place. We don’t want officials who work for politicians.”

Watch the video below :

Hundreds of villagers came with complaints, which the Collector listened to carefully and instructed officers to resolve immediately.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Be In The Top 2, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala Or Emmanuel?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale: Who Might Be In The Top 2, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kalyan Padala Or Emmanuel?
PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
PM Modi Conferred With Oman’s Highest Civilian Honour, ‘The First Class Of The Order Award’
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
Karnataka: Chinese-Made GPS Device Found On Seagull Near Sensitive Karwar Naval Zone; Investigation Underway
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

A major issue was a drainage problem in Busai town, where the drain was crooked and some people had built houses on it, causing waterlogging and other troubles.

After reviewing the complaint, Collector Wankhede suspended Patwari Satendra Sharma and made it clear that any new patwari should work honestly without following political pressure.

Read Also
MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...
article-image

He also warned the Tehsildar present at the meeting and ordered the drainage issue to be solved the same day, saying suspension could follow if the problem was not fixed.

The strict action caused a stir among the officials, and a video of the incident is now going viral.

People are praising the collector for his honest working style, and taking actual actions in resolving the issues raised by the public.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia