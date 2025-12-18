 MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures & Cracking Vulgar Jokes In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures & Cracking Vulgar Jokes In Gwalior

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures & Cracking Vulgar Jokes In Gwalior

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said that a case has been registered based on the student’s complaint. He added that the teacher is accused of harassing the student in class, outraging her modesty and spreading false rumours about her. The police are currently investigating the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Class 11 Student Accuses Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Of Sexual & Mental Harassment In Gwalior; FIR Registered |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 11 student made serious allegations against her geography teacher of Gwalior’s Kendriya Vidyalaya, accusing him of sexual and mental harassment.

The 17-year-old student told the police that the teacher had bad eyes for her since a long time. She alleged that he would make obscene gestures and crack vulgar jokes in the classroom. 

She also said that the teacher spread false rumours about her among other students and their parents. He allegedly claimed that she had many boyfriends and that her character was not good.

Read Also
MP News: Woman Harassed, Threatened With Triple Talaq For ‘Not Being Beautiful’ In Chhatarpur;...
article-image

Teacher also threatened her 

FPJ Shorts
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput
Odisha: 1 Student Dies, 2 Others Injured As Portion Of School Wall Collapses In Koraput

According to the student, when she objected to his behaviour, the teacher started defaming her. He allegedly told classmates and parents that she changed boyfriends every week. 

When the girl protested against this false propaganda, the teacher allegedly threatened her and said he would not spare her or her mother.

Read Also
MP News: Police Constable Hangs Self In Gwalior's Government Quarter; No Suicide Note Recovered
article-image

FIR registered

The student’s family had earlier complained to the school principal, but no action was taken. After that, the girl approached Padav police station and lodged a complaint.

Police said the victim lives in the City Centre area of Gwalior and is a minor. She stated that the teacher’s behaviour was inappropriate not only towards her but also towards other girl students. Initially, she ignored his actions, but later his behaviour worsened.

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said that a case has been registered based on the student’s complaint. 

He added that the teacher is accused of harassing the student in class, outraging her modesty and spreading false rumours about her. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

Ujjain Mahakal Temple: Online Booking Of Bhasma Aarti Blocked Between Dec 25 To Dec 31; Arrangements...

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Quack Doctors Run Illegal Clinics Near Govt Hospital In Berasia

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

MP News: Khajuraho Temples Introduce Hydraulic Caesar Lift For Elderly, Pregnant, Differently-Abled...

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal News: Class 7 Student Falls From Balcony, Dies During Treatment