MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures & Cracking Vulgar Jokes In Gwalior

MP News: Class 11 Student Accuses Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Of Sexual & Mental Harassment In Gwalior; FIR Registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A class 11 student made serious allegations against her geography teacher of Gwalior’s Kendriya Vidyalaya, accusing him of sexual and mental harassment.

The 17-year-old student told the police that the teacher had bad eyes for her since a long time. She alleged that he would make obscene gestures and crack vulgar jokes in the classroom.

She also said that the teacher spread false rumours about her among other students and their parents. He allegedly claimed that she had many boyfriends and that her character was not good.

Teacher also threatened her

According to the student, when she objected to his behaviour, the teacher started defaming her. He allegedly told classmates and parents that she changed boyfriends every week.

When the girl protested against this false propaganda, the teacher allegedly threatened her and said he would not spare her or her mother.

FIR registered

The student’s family had earlier complained to the school principal, but no action was taken. After that, the girl approached Padav police station and lodged a complaint.

Police said the victim lives in the City Centre area of Gwalior and is a minor. She stated that the teacher’s behaviour was inappropriate not only towards her but also towards other girl students. Initially, she ignored his actions, but later his behaviour worsened.

Padav police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said that a case has been registered based on the student’s complaint.

He added that the teacher is accused of harassing the student in class, outraging her modesty and spreading false rumours about her. The police are currently investigating the matter.