MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike AFire & Flee

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was threatened by the woman's family members through air firing after a dispute over their love marriage in Bhind on Thursday.

The woman’s family members and some villagers allegedly surrounded the couple’s house, fired shots in the air, and set their motorcycle on fire.

The incident took place in Tola village under the Rawatpura Sarkar police station area.

According to information, Swami Sharan Dubey had come to his village home in Tola along with his wife.

During their stay, around seven to eight people from the village surrounded their house. Fearing for their lives, the couple locked themselves inside the house.

It is alleged that the attackers fired several rounds in the air outside the house and later set fire to a Splendor motorcycle parked outside.

The loud firing created panic in the area and left the couple trapped inside their home.

The Rawatpura Sarkar police reached the spot after about half an hour of receiving the information.

By that time, the accused had fled. The police safely rescued the couple from the house and sent them to a secure place. A complaint has been taken from the victim.

The reason behind the attack is said to be anger over a love marriage that took place around six months ago between the complainant’s son and a local girl.

Police said a burnt motorcycle was found at the spot. An investigation is underway, and action will be taken against the accused soon.