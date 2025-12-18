 MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike AFire & Flee
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike AFire & Flee

MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike AFire & Flee

A couple was threatened by the woman’s family in Tola village under Rawatpura Sarkar police station after returning home six months after a love marriage. The attackers allegedly surrounded the house, fired shots in the air, and set the couple’s motorcycle on fire. Police rescued the couple safely, found a burnt bike at the spot, and are investigating the case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A couple was threatened by the woman's family members through air firing after a dispute over their love marriage in Bhind on Thursday.

The woman’s family members and some villagers allegedly surrounded the couple’s house, fired shots in the air, and set their motorcycle on fire.

Read Also
MP News: Two Groups Caught Hurling Sticks & Kicks At Each Other; VIDEO Shows Battle Of Baghpat-Like...
article-image

The incident took place in Tola village under the Rawatpura Sarkar police station area.

According to information, Swami Sharan Dubey had come to his village home in Tola along with his wife.

FPJ Shorts
'Rule Of Law Is Supreme': Ajit Pawar Confirms Manikrao Kokate Resignations After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam
'Rule Of Law Is Supreme': Ajit Pawar Confirms Manikrao Kokate Resignations After Arrest Warrant In Housing Scam
Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21
Thane Police Traffic Advisory: Dombivli West Traffic To Be Diverted For Mothagaon Railway Gate Work From December 19 To 21
Russell Peters To Visit India In 2026; More About His Relax World Tour
Russell Peters To Visit India In 2026; More About His Relax World Tour
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens
Emily In Paris Season 5 X (Twitter) Review: 'Utter Crap', 'Ruined'; Lily Collins Starrer Fails To Impress Netizens

During their stay, around seven to eight people from the village surrounded their house. Fearing for their lives, the couple locked themselves inside the house.

It is alleged that the attackers fired several rounds in the air outside the house and later set fire to a Splendor motorcycle parked outside.

The loud firing created panic in the area and left the couple trapped inside their home.

Read Also
MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...
article-image

The Rawatpura Sarkar police reached the spot after about half an hour of receiving the information.

By that time, the accused had fled. The police safely rescued the couple from the house and sent them to a secure place. A complaint has been taken from the victim.

The reason behind the attack is said to be anger over a love marriage that took place around six months ago between the complainant’s son and a local girl.

Police said a burnt motorcycle was found at the spot. An investigation is underway, and action will be taken against the accused soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike...

MP News: Woman's Family Threaten Couple With Gunshots Over Love Marriage In Bhind; Set Their Bike...

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

MP News: Farmer Found Dead With Head Injuries, Damaged-Eye In Chhindwara; Murder Suspected

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: '...Jo Neta Ke Liye Kaam Kare’: Datia Collector Suspends Patwari During Public...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Four Cows Dead, Three Critical After Man Ties Over 2 Dozen Cattle To Illegally Occupy Land...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...

MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya's Class 11 Student Accuses Geography Teacher Of Making Obscene Gestures...