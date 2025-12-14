 MP News: Police Constable Hangs Self In Gwalior's Government Quarter; No Suicide Note Recovered
Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable allegedly hanged himself in his government quarter in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, as reported on Sunday. The reason behind the suicide still remains unclear.

The constable, identified as Deepak Shriwas, resided in the police lines in the Bahodapur police station area with his wife and two children. He was posted at Thatipur police station.

Deepak allegedly hanged himself, after which his family members rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. The incident caused a stir in the police department.

According to police officials, it is not yet clear why the head constable took such an extreme step. All possible angles, including departmental stress, family pressure, and other factors, are being examined.

It is being reported that Deepak Shriwas received a compassionate appointment after the death of his father. His father died in a road accident while on duty. He was then given a job in the police department.

According to reports, only Deepak Shriwas and his wife were present at home at the time of the incident. Their two daughters were at their grandmother's house. His wife is reportedly in a state of shock.

According to the police, the actual cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

